ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Local Community Leaders Hiking in Wales to Help Santa Barbara Teens in Recovery

By The Council on Alcoholism, Drug Abuse
Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Join Us Tonight for the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan Workshop

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The City of Goleta wants to remind the community about the upcoming Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan (MBHMP) workshop. Join us this tonight, September 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ellwood Elementary School Auditorium (7686 Hollister Ave).
GOLETA, CA
The Associated Press

Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found the 77-year-old man with “serious injuries” on his property Sunday in semirural Redmond, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of the Western Australia state capital Perth. It was believed he had been attacked earlier in the day by the kangaroo, which police shot dead because it was preventing paramedics from reaching the injured man, police said. “The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” the statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy