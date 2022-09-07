Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton could get his lawyers in trouble
Donald Trump lost in his fight against Hillary Clinton. No, this is not the opening scene of an alternative reality show in which the audience steps back in time and Clinton wins the 2016 presidential election. It is the final scene of a fight that ended Thursday when federal Judge Donald Middlebrooks threw out a lawsuit former President Trump filed against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, calling Trump’s filing “difficult to summarize in a concise and cohesive manner.” In fact, that was perhaps the kindest thing one can say about Trump’s lawsuit.
Hillary Clinton remixes Trump's 'lock her up' chant
As the federal investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of top-secret documents unfolds, Hillary Clinton's measured and somber response marks a stark contrast to Trump baselessly accusing her of crimes during their 2016 presidential campaigns. The tables have turned, indeed. Simply put, if you think of Trump’s “lock her up”...
How Trump loyalists in the DOJ pushed prosecutors to protect 'Individual-1'
Rachel Maddow reads an excerpt from former U.S. attorney for SDNY Geoffrey Berman's new book, "Holding the Line," in which Berman describes the pressure from Trump acolytes at Main Justice to remove mentions of "Individual-1" from Michael Cohen's charging document, holding up any further investigations of the matter for months. Sept. 13, 2022.
George Will: I think the Republican Party will regain its voice
Writer George Will joins Morning Joe to discuss the British royal family, the paperback edition of his book 'American Happiness and Discontents' and the state of politics in the U.S.Sept. 12, 2022.
The U.S. faces a new type of threat 21 years after the 9/11 attacks
It's been 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. However, an increase in domestic terrorism attacks by right wing extremist groups is forcing the country to once again reevaluate their national security strategy. Jeh Johnson, former Homeland Security Secretary, joins Jonathan to discuss.Sept. 11, 2022.
‘We will not rest, we will never forget:’ Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks
President Joe Biden commemorated the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at a ceremony in front of the Pentagon, touting the country's commitment to defend against any more terrorist acts. Last month, a U.S. counterterrorism operation killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the plotters of the attacks .Sept. 11, 2022.
A Network of Local Sheriffs is Helping to Spread the 'Big Lie'
They say they’re for the rule of law. They say they’re nonpartisan. But America’s so-called "constitutional sheriffs" are taking things into their own hands to serve one person, and one person only: Donald Trump. Reporter Jessica Pishko joins Mehdi to discuss these sheriffs and their threat to democracy.Sept. 13, 2022.
Republicans fear “Roe wave” blowback in midterms
Republicans were celebrating Roe v. Wade being overturned but it looks like that strategy is backfiring as strategists are warning they’re “getting killed” among female voters. MSNBC’s Katie Phang spoke with Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson on how Roe being overturned has led to an influx of registered female voters.Sept. 11, 2022.
With rise of King Charles III, questions loom over allegiances to monarchy from other nations
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Suzannah Liscomb, MSNBC Royal Contributor and Professor at the University of Roehampton, to discuss the official accession of King Charles III, what’s expected from his leadership and whether or not countries that were former British colonies will consider severing ties with the monarchy amid this change in power. Sept. 10, 2022.
Trump asks judge to pass cost of “special master” to the American taxpayer
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge in Florida to make Donald Trump foot the bill for the special master review of documents seized from Mar-A-Lago. However, Trump’s legal team is pushing for the government to cover half the cost of the process. MSNBC Contributors Charlie Savage and Barb McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the disagreements between Team Trump and the Justice Department. Sept. 12, 2022.
Former U.S. attorney details Trump, Barr efforts to corrupt DOJ with political agenda
Geoffrey Berman, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, talks with Rachel Maddow about efforts by Donald Trump and his attorney general, Bill Barr, to manipulate the Justice Department to protect and cover up for Donald Trump and attack Trump's political enemies.Sept. 13, 2022.
Trump’s lawyers still refuse to echo his claims in Mar-a-Lago case
If Donald Trump and his lawyers hoped to slow down the Justice Department’s investigation with their request for a special master in the Mar-a-Lago scandal, their plan is proving to be frustratingly effective. It was a week ago when U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon gave the former president and...
Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy can use recent gains to justify continued or greater support from Europe, U.S.
Former National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes and retired Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty, former commander of U.S. European Command, join Andrea Mitchell to explain how Ukraine’s recent advances may enable them to boost their odds of winning the war in the long term. Rhodes explains, “President Zelenskyy, his government, can credibly turn to Europe and the US, and particularly Europe where some support the war was waning, and say, ‘Look, if you continue to provide us with these advanced weapons, and frankly accelerate the provision of these advanced weapons, we can make real gains we can win this war, but you have to stick with us.” Sept. 12, 2022.
Andrew Weissmann: We either have a system where we’re all accountable to law or we don’t
Former DOJ top prosecutor Andrew Weissmann and former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa discuss the high-stakes legal battle over appointing a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-a-LagoSept. 12, 2022.
Chances 'very high' Trump will be indicted, says former lawyer
Former WH lawyer for Donald Trump, Ty Cobb, says in a recent interview that Trump is in 'serious legal water' and that chances of an indictment are high.Sept. 12, 2022.
Trump Faces a Deluge of Legal Woes
Justice Department lawyers slammed Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to allow a Special Master to review documents recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort as a risk to national security in a new filing this week. The news that DOJ officials are appealing Cannon’s decision is just the latest legal woe for Trump and his allies. This week, MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon was arrested on multiple charges and a federal grand jury has been convened to examine the finances of a Trump super pac created after the 2020 election. Congressman David Cicilline joined MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the myriad headaches for the former president.Sept. 11, 2022.
'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides
The New York Times reports on an intensifying January 6th federal probe with the Department of Justice issuing 40 new subpoenas to people close to Trump. The Times also reports on two Trump advisors having their phones seized as evidence. Legal experts Emily Bazelon and Maya Wiley join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber on “The Beat” for instant reaction and analysis on this breaking story.Sept. 13, 2022.
Troye: Rising extremism in the GOP poses ongoing threat to democracy
Olivia Troye, former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss President Biden and Vice President Harris’s warnings about growing anti-Democratic movements within fractions of the Republican party, as well as national security concerns related to the Mar-a-Lago probe.Sept. 11, 2022.
Family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demand accountability for her death
Today marks four months since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in Israel. The Israeli military only recently admitted to being responsible for her death but ruled it an accident, and said it was dropping the matter. Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen’s niece, accused the Israelis of obfuscating the truth. “Now, more than ever they want to sweep it under the rug,” she said on ‘Velshi.’ Shireen’s family is calling on the United States to intervene and carry out its own independent investigation into the killing of its own citizen. “It’s so infuriating that they haven’t taken any action to hold Israel responsible for the killing.” Instead, Lina says her family has had to “shoulder the task” of holding Israel accountable for Shireen’s death. She also accused the Israeli forces of trying to silence Shireen a second time when they attacked mourners at her funeral. “They didn’t let us mourn in peace,” she said, adding, “They killed her once, and they continued to try and silence her.”Sept. 11, 2022.
Republicans prepare for voter backlash following overturn of Roe
MSNBC Political Contributor Danielle Moodie and Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Republican women showing up in record numbers to vote in the aftermath of the abortion ruling and how the political backlash could impact the midterm elections. “[Abortion has] been a political weapon for years and Republicans did it to get elected and promised once we got here all would be good. Well, we’re here now and it’s going to hurt Republicans politically,” Walsh says.Sept. 10, 2022.
