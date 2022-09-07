Engineering protein therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases may result from University research

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Scientists diagnose Alzheimer's disease by blood test
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is characterized by a decline in cognitive function, memory loss, and in severe cases, language impairment, and ultimately the loss of independent living ability. According to estimates by Chinese Center for disease Control and Prevention, there are about 10 million AD patients in China, which will exceed 30 million by 2050, making it the country with the largest number of AD patients in the world. However, at present, Chinese residents have low awareness and attention to AD, and there are generally low diagnosis rates (especially early diagnosis) and low treatment rates.
SFGate
Seven health factors that may point to hATTR amyloidosis, an inherited rare disease
(BPT) - Hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis is a rare, inherited and debilitating condition characterized by the buildup of amyloid deposits throughout multiple parts of the body, including the nerves, digestive system and heart. While there are an estimated 50,000 people worldwide who live with hATTR amyloidosis, there could be more....
MedicalXpress
'Jumping' genes yield new clues to origins of neurodegenerative disease
Massive, repetitive stretches of DNA in the human genome may harbor hints about the onset of a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder called ataxia-telangiectasia as well as other related diseases, a new Yale School of Medicine study finds. The findings also point to possible directions for treatment of the disease. The...
A window to the brain: the retina gives away signs of Alzheimer's disease and could help with early detection
The retina has long been poeticised as the window to the soul, but research now shows it could be a window to the brain and act as an early warning system for cognitive decline. A growing body of research suggests the retina is thinner in people with Alzheimer’s disease, reflecting the cell loss that is a hallmark of the neurodegenerative disease. We investigated a group of middle-aged people who are part of the Dunedin Study, a comprehensive longitudinal project that has continued for five decades. We found people with thinner retinal nerve fibre layers (one of the cell layers in...
pharmacytimes.com
Research Indicates Clinical Trials Are Needed to Determine CBD Benefits for Heart Disease
Patients should discuss efficacy and potential drug interactions with clinicians before use, study authors indicate. Investigators who reviewed existing study results of cannabidiol (CBD) usage found that no clinical recommendations of the anti-inflammatory benefits for heart disease can be made given current evidence, according to a research presentation at the American College of Cardiology Latin America 2022 Together with CardioAcademic.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Irisin Hormone Shows Potential as Parkinson’s Treatment
The hormone irisin prevents the buildup of toxic alpha-synuclein protein, leading to the preservation of nerve cells and easing motor symptoms in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease, a study has found. Experiments showed the hormone had an ability to facilitate the breakdown of toxic alpha-synuclein through lysosomes, the...
technologynetworks.com
Study Reveals Starring Role for Shape-Shifting Mitochondria in Stem Cell Function
Mitochondria are remarkable shape-shifting organelles that have long been understood as the powerhouses inside our cells. But relatively little is known about how the constant fission and fusion of these tiny energy generators impacts stem cell function and tissue regeneration. Now, compelling new research from Dr. Mireille Khacho’s lab at...
MedicalXpress
Cellular 'waste product' rejuvenates cancer-fighting immune cells
A new study by UT Southwestern's Simmons Cancer Center scientists suggests that lactate, a metabolic byproduct produced by cells during strenuous exercise, can rejuvenate immune cells that fight cancer. The finding, published in Nature Communications, could eventually be used to develop new strategies to augment the anti-tumor effect of cancer immunotherapies, the study authors said.
psychologytoday.com
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to mechanisms of vasodilation and increased brain blood...
drugtopics.com
Age at Time of Type 2 Diabetes or Hypertension Diagnosis Linked to Glaucoma Risk
Timing of type 2 diabetes or hypertension diagnosis may impact the risk of primary open-angle glaucoma. The earlier individuals develop type 2 diabetes or hypertension in life, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a new study. The findings, published in Clinical Ophthalmology1 could...
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
msn.com
HGH (Human Growth Hormone): Effects on Aging, Other Uses, Contraindications
HGH (human growth hormone) is often associated with increased muscle mass, youth, and vitality. But is that true? And how can HGH help you build muscle and reverse aging?. This article will discuss everything you need to know about HGH, what it is, how it works, its role in anti-aging and the signs of HGH deficiency.
entrepreneursbreak.com
What is Interventional Cardiology?
Interventional cardiology is a subspecialty of cardiology that focuses on diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease (CVD), including coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, angina, and other conditions. A Covington interventional cardiologist or cardiac surgeon, helps patients who have life-threatening heart conditions. What do interventional cardiologists do?. Interventional cardiologists...
Nature.com
Monoclonal antibody therapies in Parkinson's disease
"PD affects over 10 million people worldwide and so there is a high medical need," explains Gennaro Pagano, corresponding author of one of the studies1. "Therapies targeting the underlying disease mechanism of PD, e.g. Î±-Syn, have the potential to slow disease progression and help patients retain their independence."
scitechdaily.com
New Device Can Detect Alzheimer’s 17 Years in Advance
Biomarkers of misfolded proteins are found in the blood by a sensor. Before the first clinical symptoms appear, Alzheimer’s disease has a 15–20 year symptom-free period. A research team has discovered that it is possible to detect Alzheimer’s disease in the blood up to 17 years before any outward symptoms start to show. This is done by using an immuno-infrared sensor developed in Bochum. The sensor detects the protein biomarker amyloid-beta misfolding. As the condition progresses, this misfolding results in distinctive deposits in the brain, known as plaques.
cancerhealth.com
Mapping The Human Brain One Cell at a Time
The outermost layer of the human brain, known as the cerebral cortex, is responsible for our highest mental capacities—language, memory, emotion, decision-making, and much more. It contains an immense diversity of cells, between 14 and 16 billion neurons, organized in patterns complex enough to elude the farthest reaches of neuroscience.
