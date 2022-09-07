Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
fox44news.com
Changes made to Cove Solid Waste schedule
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has advised it has been able to place one of the recycle collection vehicles back in service. For those residents in Area 1, the driver is out working the area to make collections. Residents can place...
fox44news.com
Austin woman arrested after Saturday Temple stabbing
Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.
fox44news.com
Concerns over adoption and the foster care system
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade in late June, Texas’s trigger law took effect at the end of July, making it almost impossible for abortion procedures to be done. An argument heard when discussing abortion practice is that adoption is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Victims in fatal Falls County crashes identified
OTTO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two separate crashes in Falls County result in two fatalities. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office says the first crash happened at approximately 3 am Sunday at County Road 159, near FM-1240 – northeast of Marlin. A Dodge Ram pickup truck left the roadway and rolled over at a bridge near Big Creek. This resulted in two people being air lifted to the hospital, and one person dead.
fox44news.com
Local police departments celebrate woman officers on National Police Woman Day
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – September 12th is National Police Woman Day, multiple police departments are honoring the contributions and sacrifices of women in law enforcement. Temple Police Department, highlights one of their own, patrol officer Emily Labruzzo. Officer Emily Labruzzo says being a police officer is something she...
fox44news.com
Milano feud leads to gunfire, arrests
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing feud in the Milano area leads to an exchange of shots fired and two arrests made. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says that at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received calls of shots fired in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street in Milano. One person – identified as Kelly Joe Cain, of Milano – was wounded by gunfire. Dillon Ray Little, of Milano, has been identified as the gunman. Cain was transported to a nearby hospital while Little was detained.
fox44news.com
Shots fired into car with children inside, woman arrested
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old Killeen woman has been arrested in connection with a June incident in which shots were fired into a car containing three young children. Bond was set at a quarter-million dollars for Alyiah Marie Klenk, who was picked up by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – who found her near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and 4th Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized after rollover, vehicle fire
WORTHAM, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after his vehicle flips over in a Wortham residential area. The Wortham Police Department, along with Wortham Fire and Mexia EMS, responded to a vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM-27. The vehicle was on fire in a resident’s yard.
fox44news.com
Man out on bond arrested after shots fired
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Waco man who had previously been out on bond on robbery charges remains in the McLennan County Jail after shots were fired at a local residence. Danacion Markeeze Presha was arrested following a police investigation into an incident in which shots were fired...
fox44news.com
Temple ISD Lowers Tax Rate for Fifth Straight Year
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – For the fifth consecutive year, the Temple Independent School District board of trustees has voted to lower the district’s tax rate. Trustees voted to drop the tax rate by 1.5 cents at the board’s meeting Monday night, September 12, and the tax rate remains at the lowest level for TISD since the 2010 tax year.
Comments / 0