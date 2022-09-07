ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vinton Co. “Fall Clean-Up Day” is scheduled for October 15

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Fall Clean-Up Day is scheduled for October 15 this year. The clean-up day event will take place at the Vinton County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appliances, scrap metal, newspapers, corrugated cardboard, aluminum cans, glass bottles, and jars, organizers say,...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain announced the arrest of a woman suspected in a recent shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, On September 3, deputies were called to John Street in Zaleski on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, reports say, deputies were able...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe Utility Director announces new road closure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Sewer repairs continue on Chillicothe’s east side. The city Utility Director Brad Long announced Thursday that East Water Street will be closed from Sycamore Street to Rose Street. The closure, Long said, goes into effect today. Anyone with questions regarding the ongoing repair project can...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: Crash leaves biker in serious condition in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to the intersection of High Street and West Second Street Thursday afternoon to a motor vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 11:30 a.m. regarding a motorcycle that had been struck by another vehicle. At least one person was injured in...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: Fire crews battle structure fire in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Polk Hollow Road on a structure fire. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m. According to initial reports, all the occupants of the burning structure had gotten out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover crash involving several cars closes route 159

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics and firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Kingston on Saturday afternoon. The call came shortly before 3:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 10000 block of route 159 in front of the township garage. According to initial reports, multiple vehicles were involved and...
KINGSTON, OH

