WKRN
What a ‘triple-dip’ La Niña means for Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meteorologists are predicting a La Niña pattern for the third winter in a row. This rare “triple-dip” La Niña has only happened twice since 1950. La Niña occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean...
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
Tennessee pilot found dead in Mammoth Cave after helicopter crash
Law enforcement from Mammoth Cave National Park received word of a helicopter crash on Monday that proved to be fatal.
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
whvoradio.com
I24 Closed At KY/TN Line Friday Night/Saturday Morning
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the westbound lanes of Interstate-24 at the Tennessee state line will be closed Friday night/Saturday morning for a few hours. Officials say crews will be working to repair the damaged guardrail at the west fork of the Red River Bridge. Westbound traffic is already limited to...
wvlt.tv
Watch the Blue Angels practice show here!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels have landed in East Tennessee! They are set to perform for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The team consists of 154 world-class active-duty Sailors and Marines and is in its 76th year of performing.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
crossvillenews1st.com
LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU
The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee's most wanted: Gatlinburg police search for homicide suspect
Rosmel Danilo Rubi has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted List. The 22-year-old is wanted by the Gatlinburg Police Department and TBI for criminal homicide. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Rubi should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward...
wpln.org
Omicron-targeting COVID boosters now available in Middle Tennessee
Songwriter Melody Walker approaches the pharmacy counter at a Walgreens in East Nashville. She’s excited to get her omicron-targeting COVID booster before attending AmericanaFest. “It’s, you know, multi-venue, and it’s also a business conference for Americana music. So it’s going to be a lot of elbow rubbing and loud...
This is the rudest city in Tennessee, according to one survey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is a state known for its southern hospitality and willingness to always help others. However, a recent survey shows that folks are naming one city in the Volunteer State as one of the rudest in the country. The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform...
10 richest people in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Tennessee using data from Forbes.
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
newstalk941.com
Enrollment Open For Tennessee Healthcare Campaign
Low-income Upper Cumberland can register for reduced healthcare. The Tennessee Healthcare Campaign an organization that aims to help those who are underserved has opened enrollment. Outreach Coordinator Tom Savage said the Upper Cumberland is a focus by the organization considering low coverage rates. “Folks in the Upper Cumberland they really...
wvlt.tv
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
