Tennessee State

WKRN

What a ‘triple-dip’ La Niña means for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meteorologists are predicting a La Niña pattern for the third winter in a row. This rare “triple-dip” La Niña has only happened twice since 1950. La Niña occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean...
TENNESSEE STATE
Field & Stream

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
whvoradio.com

I24 Closed At KY/TN Line Friday Night/Saturday Morning

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the westbound lanes of Interstate-24 at the Tennessee state line will be closed Friday night/Saturday morning for a few hours. Officials say crews will be working to repair the damaged guardrail at the west fork of the Red River Bridge. Westbound traffic is already limited to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Watch the Blue Angels practice show here!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels have landed in East Tennessee! They are set to perform for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The team consists of 154 world-class active-duty Sailors and Marines and is in its 76th year of performing.
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Omicron-targeting COVID boosters now available in Middle Tennessee

Songwriter Melody Walker approaches the pharmacy counter at a Walgreens in East Nashville. She’s excited to get her omicron-targeting COVID booster before attending AmericanaFest. “It’s, you know, multi-venue, and it’s also a business conference for Americana music. So it’s going to be a lot of elbow rubbing and loud...
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Enrollment Open For Tennessee Healthcare Campaign

Low-income Upper Cumberland can register for reduced healthcare. The Tennessee Healthcare Campaign an organization that aims to help those who are underserved has opened enrollment. Outreach Coordinator Tom Savage said the Upper Cumberland is a focus by the organization considering low coverage rates. “Folks in the Upper Cumberland they really...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
CROSSVILLE, TN

