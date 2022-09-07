Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.com
IC Launching Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program
Ithaca College is now accepting applications for a new six-year undergraduate-plus-doctoral degree program in occupational therapy (OT). It will be the college’s second doctoral program, joining the Doctor of Physical Therapy offering in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance. The inaugural undergraduate cohort will have its first...
ithaca.com
No. 16 Ithaca Football Pitches Shutout at Home Against Brockport, 24-0
The nationally ranked No. 16 Ithaca College football team jumped out to an early first quarter lead and then rode its defense to a 24-0 shutout over Brockport on September 10 at Butterfield Stadium. Ithaca is now 2-0 on the season after its first home-opening shutout since 2004 (45-0 vs. Buffalo State).
ithaca.com
Ithaca College Student Dies In Saturday Morning Car Crash
On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road in the town of Ithaca. An investigation at the scene revealed that sometime in...
ithaca.com
Tests Show Elevated Legionella At TC Mental Health Building
The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community that a cooling tower located at the Tompkins County Mental Health building (201 East Green Street, Ithaca, New York), has shown elevated levels of Legionella (a type of bacteria). The cooling tower is part of a recirculated water system incorporated into the building's cooling, industrial, refrigeration or energy production system.
Comments / 0