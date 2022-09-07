ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Community News

Mercer Artists 'Reemerge' at New Jersey State Museum

The current New Jersey Arts Annual at the New Jersey State Museum took on the big task of presenting 127 works by 95 artists recognized by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts by framing the exhibition with the idea of “Reemergence.”. The title is both a nod...
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

Fall Arts Preview: Film

In addition to visiting a traditional commercial movie theater or taking advantage of the increasing availability of online entertainment, regional film lovers have access to a growing number of independent and nonprofit film presenters offering curated films and occasions to interact with filmmakers and cinema historians — as the following list shows:
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Community News

New Trenton Literacy Project and Tributes

Trenton community members recently announced the establishment of the Safkhet Literacy Project. The new Trenton-based nonprofit organization is designed to support the currently active Trenton Books at Home Program, an initiative that has provided free books for Trenton youth since 2006. Through Safkhet, the Books at Home program can now...
TRENTON, NJ
Community News

Passage Theater’s Brishen Miller Gets Down to Business

Passage Theater Managing Director Brishen Miller stops at the door of the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton, where the Trenton nonprofit company starts its new season with the October premier of “Blues in My Soul: The Legend and Legacy of Lonnie Johnson." But the sound of a theater buzz...
TRENTON, NJ
Community News

Fall Arts Preview: Jazz, World, Pop and Folk Music

Princeton Sound Kitchen, Princeton Public Library, Small World Coffee, Labyrinth Books, and the Princeton Record Exchange jointly sponsor Unruly Sounds in its first post-pandemic gathering. Showcasing the talents of several local favorites in addition to the rising talents in the Princeton University graduate composition program, the festival promises to keep to its tradition of highlighting fresh sounds and new compositions.
PRINCETON, NJ

