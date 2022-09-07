Read full article on original website
Bristol Riverside Theatre presents the World Premiere of "A Leg Up"
(BRISTOL, PA) Beginning September 20, Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) will present the world premiere of A Leg Up by BRT’s Co-Producing Director Ken Kaissar. The show will be performed at BRT’s theater (120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007), which combines the excitement of a large stage production with the intimacy of a 300-seat theater. A Leg Up launches its 21-performance run on September 20 and continues through October 9. The cast features stage and screen actors Marla Alpert, Jennifer Byrne, David S. Robbins, Brittany Lee Hamilton, Joe Hogan, Liz Maurer, James Joseph O’Neil, and John Siciliano, with BRT’s Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar directing.
Spotlight on NJPAC's Youth Arts Education Programs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Arts Education programs bring a unique approach to arts education, connecting students K-12 with their well-experienced teaching artists. NJPAC’s students enjoy the state-of-the-art performance space for innovative, diverse performance and engagement for students and teachers. Through Jazz, Hip Hop, Acting, Poetry, and more, NJPAC provides its instructors with strategies for integrating creative practices into each class.
Bergen County (NJ) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated Sponsors Marian Anderson film at 2022 Teaneck International Film Festival
(TEANECK, NJ) -- The Bergen County (NJ) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will sponsor the acclaimed film featuring the life and legacy of Honorary Link Marian Anderson during the 2022 Teaneck International Film Festival (TIFF). Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands explores the career and art of the famed African American contralto and civil rights pioneer.
Dover Little Theatre to Hold Open Auditions of "Dear Edwina JR"
(DOVER, NJ) -- Have a child interested in performing? Join us for our open auditions for Dear Edwina JR. at Dover Little Theatre (DLT). Auditions will be held on Friday, September 23rd from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and on Saturday, September 24th from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Auditions are for ages 8 to 14.
Y Arts in the Community presents American Songbook: A Tribute to Sinatra
(WYCKOFF, NJ) -- On Friday, October 21, American Songbook: A Tribute to Sinatra featuring Dominick “New Blue Eyes” Carbone and One More Once Big Band comes to the Ron Zier Family Theatre at the Wyckoff Family YMCA. In the tradition of Sinatra, Dominick’s performance leads, with the tailored swagger of “Old Blue Eyes” and pristine vocals of “Young Sinatra”, is a rare combination of voice and showmanship.
Speranza Theatre Company Presents "Walk By the Way of the Moon"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Speranza Theatre Company presents Walk By The Way Of The Moon, by Jacqueline Kennedy - a 30-minute family-friendly historical play about Jersey City’s connection to the Underground Railroad. This show will tour parks throughout Hudson County in September 2022. All performances are free and open to the public. Reservations required, donations appreciated. Please bring your own lawn chair.
"One of the Best Nights of My Life!" Gavin DeGraw LIVE! at MPAC
The crowd at MPAC in Morristown, NJ, this Friday, August 26, 2022 evening excitedly anticipates the start of a live performance by singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw. Born in 1977, DeGraw grew up in South Fallsburg, NY, and started singing and playing piano at the age of eight. As a teenager, he discovered the music of Ray Charles and Sam Cooke. He went on to perform in a local Catskills group, The People’s Band, before attending Ithaca College and Boston’s Berklee College of Music. After two semesters at Berklee, DeGraw moved to New York City where he signed a record deal with Clive Davis.
Lewis Center for the Arts presents The Atelierat;Large: Conversations on Art-making in a Vexed Era with Tom Stoppard
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts continues the Atelier@Large conversation series that brings guest artists to campus to discuss the challenges they face in making art in the modern world. For the second event in the 2022-23 series, acclaimed, four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Tom Stoppard (Leopoldstadt, Rock ’n’ Roll, Arcadia, The Real Thing, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead) discusses his life and work with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon, Princeton’s Howard G.B. Clark ’21 University Professor in the Humanities and Director of the Princeton Atelier. The event begins at 7:30pm on Thursday, September 22, in 50 McCosh Hall on Princeton’s campus. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required through University Ticketing.
Berrie Center at Ramapo College presents 'Tertulia!' to start Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The Berrie Center Performing Artist Series at Ramapo College of New Jersey is planning a dynamic program for the start of Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month on Saturday, September 24 at 8:00pm. Tertulia! opens with the 40-minute documentary film “Desarraigo Y Esperanza (Displacement and Hope)” followed by Argentinian folk...
Count Basie Center presents Debbie Gibson's Winterlicious: An Evening of Holiday and Hits
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Count Basie Center for the Arts presents Debbie Gibson’s Winterlicious – An Evening of Holiday and Hits on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:30pm. As the sole composer on each of her Top 20 singles, Debbie Gibson was recognized by ASCAP as Songwriter of the Year in 1989. She has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide and released 10 studio albums and five compilations.
Premiere Stages presents "Scab" by Gino Diiorio
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages’ production of Gino Diiorio’s powerful new play Scab will begin performances this week on Thursday, September 8 in Kean University’s Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.). Selected as a finalist from the 2020/21 Premiere Play Festival, Scab features actors John Anthony Torres and Monica Wyche. John J. Wooten, producing artistic director of Premiere Stages, directs.
RVCC Planetarium to Present Special Halloween Programs, Star Shows, Laser Concerts in October
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium is offering programs for all ages in October, including Halloween shows, star shows, laser concerts, and even a Harry Potter-themed tour of the sky. The following shows will be presented at the Planetarium in Branchburg:. Accidental Astronauts, Saturdays, October 1 &...
2022 Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival a Stellar Mix
The sounds of jazz and blues will float across the Morristown Green once again when the Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival is free to attend and this year’s lineup includes a stellar mix of swing, big band, and group jazz with a pair of blues artists — one an up-and-coming star and the other a Jersey legend.
Inside Hopewell Theater's Fall Season
(HOPEWELL, NJ) -- After a summer of film and pop-up events, Hopewell Theater will be fully reopening September 15 with a robust fall schedule featuring a variety of live music, live performance, comedy, film, and special programs September through November of 2022. LIVE MUSIC LINEUP: Start your fall with Celtic...
PHOTOS from "5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche" at The Theater Project
(MAPLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Theater Project is presenting 5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche from September 8-18, 2022 at the Burgdorff Cultural Center. The play by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood takes place in 1956 when some "bachelor gals" refer themselves as widows to avoid embarrassing questions. Photographer John Posada was at a dress rehearsal to take photos.
Talking with Robin Wilson: Blossoming to Smithereens
Longtime Gin Blossoms front man Robin Wilson has a fun side project as the part-time lead singer of the Carteret-originated New Jersey Hall of Fame act The Smithereens, a role he shares with his good friend and ‘Til I Hear from You’ collaborator Marshall Crenshaw. Given Robin’s connection to Carteret via The Smithereens, it’s fitting that Gin Blossoms also will play such other great hits as “Hey Jealousy,” “Follow You Down,” and “Found Out About You,” at the borough’s Ethnic Day on Sept. 17 in Carteret Park.
Book Signing Event with J. C. Sutton at Ocean County Library Tuckerton Branch
(TUCKERTON, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Tuckerton Branch will host award-winning author J.C. Sutton on Thursday, October 6 at 2:30pm. The Tuckerton resident will sign copies of her new novel Until the Guillotine: A Tale of Two Royals. Until the Guillotine highlights the friendship of Marie Antoinette and Louisa,...
State Theatre presents The Price Is Right Live! (TM)
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents The Price Is Right Live! (TM) on Thursday, October 13 at 8:00pm. The live show will be hosted by Daytime Emmy® Award-winning game show host, Todd Newton. Tickets range from $25-$150. The Price Is Right Live! (TM)...
Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
SOPAC Announces Stephen Beaudoin as New Executive Director
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has named Stephen Beaudoin—a community-focused, inclusivity-driven performing arts executive—as the organization’s new Executive Director. Beaudoin will usher in SOPAC’s 2022-2023 Season as he takes the helm of the award-winning arts nonprofit, which boasts the 439-seat Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall, 2,185 square-foot Loft and the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery.
