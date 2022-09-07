(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts continues the Atelier@Large conversation series that brings guest artists to campus to discuss the challenges they face in making art in the modern world. For the second event in the 2022-23 series, acclaimed, four-time Tony Award-winning playwright Tom Stoppard (Leopoldstadt, Rock ’n’ Roll, Arcadia, The Real Thing, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead) discusses his life and work with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon, Princeton’s Howard G.B. Clark ’21 University Professor in the Humanities and Director of the Princeton Atelier. The event begins at 7:30pm on Thursday, September 22, in 50 McCosh Hall on Princeton’s campus. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required through University Ticketing.

