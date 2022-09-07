President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama for the unveiling of their official White House portraits

Read full article on original website
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Former Hillary Clinton advisers, supporters agree that she should not run for president
Several former advisers to Hillary Clinton expressed support for the former Secretary of State's recent announcement that she will not run for president again, with one suggesting that she would not be a viable candidate due to her low approval rating with voters. During an appearance on CBS Evening News...
MSNBC guest claims Queen Elizabeth symbolized ‘White supremacy’: ‘Not sure why I should be sad today’
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi that he wasn’t sad about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II because she represented "White supremacy" and "colonialism." The professor made his comments during Velshi’s Saturday MSNBC special, titled "Remembering Queen Elizabeth II." Velshi, who seemed quite keen...
Kamala Harris says she 'can't wait' to end Senate filibuster if Democrats win seats in midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris said over Saturday that she "can't wait" to cast her vote to end the "archaic" Senate filibuster in order to advance measures that protect abortion at a federal level and implement voting reform legislation. Harris' remarks came during a speech at the Democratic National Committee's summer...
Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Clinton made the statement during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," saying Pelosi consistently fights through "turmoil and challenge" for her values. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at a royal...
Nearly every major fact-checker has completely ignored Karine Jean-Pierre since taking over for Psaki
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has remained largely unscathed from the fact-checking crowd since taking over the podium for Jen Psaki, with nearly every major fact-checker largely ignoring the new face of the Biden administration. Since starting her position on May 13, Jean Pierre has received no fact-checks from...
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
Kamala Harris declares ‘border is secure’ as thousands of illegals flood into US every day
Vice President Kamala Harris twice declared the U.S. southern border is "secure" during an interview Sunday, despite the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants who routinely flood into the country every month. During an interview on "Meet the Press" aired during the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines
ROYAL REGRETS? - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell claims about the monarchy. Continue reading …. ‘HUB OF ANTIFA’ - Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. Continue reading …. LOSS FOR WORDS - Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden...
Rep. Jim Jordan: The Biden Administration Is Intentionally Not Playing Any Defense At Our Southern Border
Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share his reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris claiming twice during an interview over the weekend that the U.S. Southern border is secure. “There are millions of people coming across, as we’ve said before, it has to...
Latest Trump-Biden clashes help illuminate the fascination with a queen
The latest story about Donald Trump–that he told aides after the 2020 campaign "I’m just not going to leave" and "How can you leave when you won an election?" – is a reminder of how incredibly polarized the country remains. After all, the CNN excerpt from New...
Sen. Tester defends Biden's anti-MAGA speech, says president was referring to people who support 'violence'
Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester defended President Joe Biden’s anti-MAGA speech from earlier this month, arguing the president was denouncing Republicans who think "violence is is is a way to solve problems," not all supporters of former President Donald Trump. "I live in north central Montana. Many of my...
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city's crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
Biden channels JFK in ‘moonshot speech,’ highlights administration's efforts fighting cancer
Speaking on the 60th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s famous moonshot speech, in which he vowed to send a man to the moon by the end of the decade, President Biden outlined his administration’s plan to cut the U.S. death rate from cancer in half over the next quarter-century.
Jesse Watters: Democratic Party, media and FBI have designated the Republican party as a terrorist group
Jesse Watters: Democratic Party, media and FBI have designated the Republican party as a terrorist group.
Former ICE director blasts Kamala Harris' border claim: 'Everyone knows they're lying'
Former Acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey called out VP Kamala Harris on ‘Fox & Friends First’ Monday for claiming the southern border is secure despite thousands of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. each day. JONATHAN FAHEY: Everyone knows they're lying about it. And maybe they're hoping when she's...
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spend big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress
AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
Token 'View' conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin loves reminding viewers of her party: 'As a Republican...'
Newly minted "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin is a Republican, and she's not shy about reminding viewers of that fact. In her many stints as a guest co-host over the past year, an appearance on "Good Morning America" last week promoting the ABC gabfest's new season, and since taking the chair officially as the show's token conservative, Griffin has frequently noted her political affiliation, sometimes in a defensive posture or while taking shots at her party.
