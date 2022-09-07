Everett Alois Mueller was born September 17, 1933 to Albert and Coletta Mueller in Pocatello, Idaho. He had 5 older siblings; Charles Mueller, Phil Mueller, Evelyn Strupp, Blanche Buck, and Lola Anderson Ayers. They were a big influence in his life; playing sports, working hard, and having fun together. He helped his family with the family butcher shop in Rigby, and there was given the nickname, ‘Butch’; which he was known by for most of his life. He was a devoted son and brother; helping his mother for many years.

RIGBY, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO