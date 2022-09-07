Risk factors associated with comorbid asthma in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps: a cross-sectional study

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Factors related to the social network of core members of elderly care service social organizations: a cross-sectional study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1147 (2022) Cite this article. The social network of the core members of elderly care service social organizations could affect the performance of the organization, while studies concerning its related factors are limited. We aimed to explore factors that are associated with the social network of core members from elderly care service social organizations and provide references and suggestions for improving elderly care services.
BioMed Central
Long-term waist circumference trajectories and body mass index with all-cause mortality in older Chinese adults: a prospective nationwide cohort study
Archives of Public Health volume 80, Article number: 94 (2022) Cite this article. Abdominal obesity has been linked to risk of mortality, but whether and how trajectory of waist circumstance (WC) underpins this association remains unclear. The study aimed to identify long-term WC change trajectories and examine their association and joint effect with body mass index (BMI) on mortality among Chinese older adults.
BioMed Central
The roles of primary care doctors in the COVID-19 pandemic: consistency and influencing factors of doctor's perception and actions and nominal definitions
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1143 (2022) Cite this article. At the end of 2019, the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic broke out. As front-line health professionals, primary care doctors play a significant role in screening SARS-CoV-2 infection and transferring suspected cases. However, the performance of primary care doctors is influenced by their knowledge and role perception. A web-based cross-sectional survey was conducted to assess the consistency and influencing factors of primary care doctor's role perception and expert advice in the guidelines (regulatory definition).
BioMed Central
Predictors and changes of physical activity in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
BMC Pulmonary Medicine volume 22, Article number: 340 (2022) Cite this article. Different clinical predictors of physical activity (PA) have been described in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), but studies are lacking evaluating the potential role of muscle strength and anxiety and depression symptoms in PA limitation. Moreover, little is known about the impact of changes in PA in the course of the disease. The aim of the present study was to investigate the relationship between baseline PA and a wide range of variables in IPF, to assess its longitudinal changes at 12 months and its impact on progression free-survival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Total cholesterol and high density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio is associated with metabolic syndrome in a very elderly Chinese population
Metabolic syndromeÂ (MetS) is currently a major public health challenge in young, middle aged and elderly population worldwide, but it is still not clear in very elderly population. This study was to investigate the potential association between total cholesterol and high density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio (THR) and MetS in a very elderly population in Chengdu. Totally, 1056 very elderly (aged"‰â‰¥"‰80Â years) in Chengdu community were enrolled in this study. Geographic characteristics of participants were collected and laboratory measurement was performed. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) was defined according to the Chinese and the international diabetes federation (IDF) criteria, respectively. Logistic analysis was used to investigate the potential association between the THR and MetS. Receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) analysis was used to evaluate the efficiency of THR in MetS predicting. Finally, 1038 participants were included in statistical analysis. The mean age was 83.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years and 52.6% participants were men and 21.6% suffered from MetS. Participants with MetS had relatively higher waist circumference, body weight, blood pressure, fast plasma glucose level, non-high density lipoprotein cholesterol level and THR. The logistic analysis revealed that the THR was associated with MetS according to both the Chinese (odds ratio (OR): 3.053, 95% confidence interval (CI) 2.464"“3.782, P"‰<"‰0.001) and the IDF criteria (OR: 2.458, 95% CI 2.016"“2.995, P"‰<"‰0.001). ROC analysis found that the area under curve of the THR was 0.800 (95% CI 0.749"“0.852, P"‰<"‰0.001) and 0.727 (95% CI 0.669"“0.786, P"‰<"‰0.001) for predicting MetS according to the Chinese and the IDF criteria, respectively. The THR is associated with MetS in this community very elderly population in Chengdu.
MedPage Today
Complete Endoscopic Healing in IBD Linked to Lower Relapse Risk
Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a high risk of relapse after stopping tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, but those who achieved complete endoscopic healing had a far lower risk, according to a prospective study from the Netherlands. Among 81 patients, 70% of those who achieved partial endoscopic healing...
2minutemedicine.com
Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial
1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
BioMed Central
Single-cell transcriptomics reveals common epithelial response patterns in human acute kidney injury
Christian Hinze ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2526-16211,2,3, Christine Kocks ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1749-33344,. Janna Leiz ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6531-70472,3,. Christopher Mark Skopnik ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6089-47692,5,. Jan Klocke ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7723-92342,5,6,. Jan-Hendrik Hardenberg ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9548-21182,. Helena Stockmann ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0934-76202,. Inka Gotthardt ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6033-00932,. Benedikt Obermayer ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9116-630X7,. Laleh Haghverdi4,. Emanuel Wyler4,. Markus Landthaler ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1075-87344,. Sebastian Bachmann8,. Andreas C. Hocke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BioMed Central
The effect of the inclusion of trunk-strengthening exercises to a multimodal exercise program on physical activity levels and psychological functioning in older adults: secondary data analysis of a randomized controlled trial
BMC Geriatrics volume 22, Article number: 738 (2022) Cite this article. Engaging in multimodal exercise program helps mitigate age-related decrements by improving muscle size, muscle strength, balance, and physical function. The addition of trunk-strengthening within the exercise program has been shown to significantly improve physical functioning outcomes. Whether these improvements result in improved psychological outcomes associated with increased physical activity levels requires further investigation. We sought to explore whether the inclusion of trunk-strengthening exercises to a multimodal exercise program improves objectively measured physical activity levels and self-reported psychological functioning in older adults.
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
Fairfield Sun Times
CVD Risk Factors ID'd in Individuals With High Fracture Risk
FRIDAY, Sept. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with high fracture risk, especially those with previous fracture, have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) events, according to a study published online July 11 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. Marta Pineda-Moncusí, Ph.D., from the University of Oxford...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for melanoma (skin cancer) patients, a new study presented at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress has shown. Dermatology researchers discovered that those who were deficient in vitamin D (lower than 10ng/mL) following their melanoma diagnosis were twice as likely...
ajmc.com
Sleep Abnormalities Linked With Increased PD Risk in Older Men
Older adults who reported longer total sleep time, lower rapid eye movement (REM) sleep percentage, and higher minimum oxygen saturations during REM sleep had an increased risk of developing Parkinson disease (PD). Reduced rapid eye movement (REM) and other abnormalities during sleep were associated with a greater risk of Parkinson...
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 vaccination induces mucosal antibody responses in previously infected individuals
Immune responses at the respiratory mucosal interface are critical to prevent respiratory infections but it is unclear to what extent antigen specific mucosal secretory IgA (SIgA) antibodies are induced by mRNA vaccination in humans. Here we analyze paired serum and saliva samples from patients with and without prior coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at multiple time points pre and post severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) mRNA vaccination. Our results suggest mucosal SIgA responses induced by mRNA vaccination are impacted by pre-existing immunity. Indeed, vaccination induced a minimal mucosal SIgA response in individuals without pre-exposure to SARS-CoV-2 while SIgA induction after vaccination was more efficient in patients with a history of COVID-19.
Nature.com
Prediction of maternal complications and neonatal outcome in dichorionic diamniotic twins with fetal weight discordancy measured by ultrasonography
This study aimed to determine the relationship between estimated fetal weight discordance by ultrasonography and maternal and neonatal outcomes in dichorionic diamniotic twin pregnancies. We conducted a retrospective review of the medical records of 106 twin pregnancies delivered at a single tertiary center between January 2011 and February 2020. At 20"“24 and 28"“32Â weeks of gestation, participants were divided into two groups: discordant twins with an estimated fetal weight difference of more than 20% and concordant twins with a weight difference of less than 20%. Maternal complications and neonatal outcomes were compared between the two groups. Although the incidences of preeclampsia and placenta previa were significantly higher in discordant twins measured between 20 and 24Â weeks, no statistical significance was found in neonatal outcomes. Delivery times were earlier, and neonatal weights were lower in discordant twins measured between 28 and 32Â weeks. Neonatal outcomes such as ventilator use and neurodevelopment were also significantly different. Discordance in estimated fetal weight measured using ultrasonography between 20 and 24Â weeks can be a risk factor for maternal preeclampsia and placenta previa, whereas discordance at 28"“32Â weeks may predict poor neonatal outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Nature.com
Enteric glial cells favor accumulation of anti-inflammatory macrophages during the resolution of muscularis inflammation
Monocyte-derived macrophages (MÏ†s) are crucial regulators during muscularis inflammation. However, it is unclear which micro-environmental factors are responsible for monocyte recruitment and anti-inflammatory MÏ† differentiation in this paradigm. Here, we investigate MÏ† heterogeneity at different stages of muscularis inflammation and determine how environmental cues can attract and activate tissue-protective MÏ†s. Results showed that muscularis inflammation induced marked alterations in mononuclear phagocyte populations associated with a rapid infiltration of Ly6c+ monocytes that locally acquired unique transcriptional states. Trajectory inference analysis revealed two main pro-resolving MÏ† subpopulations during the resolution of muscularis inflammation, i.e. Cd206+ MhcIIhi and Timp2+ MhcIIlo MÏ†s. Interestingly, we found that damage to the micro-environment upon muscularis inflammation resulted in EGC activation, which in turn stimulated monocyte infiltration and theÂ consequent differentiation in anti-inflammatory CD206+ MÏ†s via CCL2 and CSF1, respectively. In addition, CSF1-CSF1R signaling was shown to be essential for the differentiation of monocytes into CD206+ MÏ†s and EGC proliferation during muscularis inflammation. Our study provides a comprehensive insight into pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation and their regulators during muscularis inflammation. We deepened our understanding in the interaction between EGCs and MÏ†s, thereby highlighting pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation as a potential novel therapeutic strategy for the treatment of intestinal inflammation.
Nature.com
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
Nature.com
Potential role of oxidative stress in the pathogenesis of diabetic bladder dysfunction
Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease, posing a considerable threat to global public health. Treating systemic comorbidities has been one of the greatest clinical challenges in the management of diabetes. Diabetic bladder dysfunction, characterized by detrusor overactivity during the early stage of the disease and detrusor underactivity during the late stage, is a common urological complication of diabetes. Oxidative stress is thought to trigger hyperglycaemia-dependent tissue damage in multiple organs; thus, a growing body of literature has suggested a possible link between functional changes in urothelium, muscle and the corresponding innervations. Improved understanding of the mechanisms of oxidative stress could lead to the development of novel therapeutics to restore the redox equilibrium and scavenge excessive free radicals to normalize bladder function in patients with diabetes.
healio.com
Inhaled corticosteroid confers modest improvement in lung function in preterm-born children
Among preterm-born children, treatment with fluticasone propionate for 12 weeks led to a modest improvement in lung function, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. Researchers conducted a double-blind, randomized trial that enrolled 170 children at age 6 to 12 years who were born less than 32 weeks...
Comments / 0