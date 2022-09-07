ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Office of Student Involvement

Find a duck in the Community Center and bring it back to the Office of Student Involvement for a prize!. A "Be Well Break" program, sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement.
The Magic School Bus: PVTA 101

Have you been wondering how to get around the Pioneer Valley without a car? Do you not want to break the bank on countless Uber rides? Then PVTA 101 is the event for you! Join the MacGregor staff for a ride to Amherst on the route 38 PVTA bus to explore the town center and learn how the PVTA works. There's lots to do in Amherst, including getting bubble tea, relaxing on the common, and visiting the book store!
