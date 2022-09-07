ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Register Citizen

Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death

BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– The Gang Task Force arrested James Howard (DOB: 12/16/93) and served him with an arrest warrant that had been obtained by Detective Martin Heanue of the Homicide Unit. The warrant charges Howard with Felony Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for his role in the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on August 13, 2022, on Knowlton Street, which resulted in two others being shot. This is the second arrest in this case, which remains open until the third perpetrator is apprehended. Great work by Detective Heanue and all those who assisted.
Bridgeport sees record number of people self-representing in court

Bridgeport courts are seeing a record number of people fighting their cases on their own, members of the legal community told News 12. One of those people is Timolyn Dunbar, 57, of Bridgeport. Dunbar is a pro se litigant, meaning she is representing herself in court without using a lawyer. She is attempting to clear her record of a past conviction for selling drugs in 2016.
Pair of Juveniles Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash

Four people, two of them juveniles, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
2nd woman admits endangering boy by extorting molester

A second woman has accepted a plea bargain and been convicted of risk of injury to a child based on accusations that she knew an elementary-age boy was being molested in East Hartford but failed to notify authorities, instead using the information to extort money from the molester. DEFENDANT: Cari...
Lawyer who won Fairfield animal cruelty case charged with assault

BRIDGEPORT - A local lawyer has been charged with punching another lawyer outside the Derby courthouse on Wednesday. Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear in court pending arraignment on Thursday in the Derby courthouse.
Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery

Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery. Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree. They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton...
Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury

An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
