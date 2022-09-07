Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport CT– The Gang Task Force arrested James Howard (DOB: 12/16/93) and served him with an arrest warrant that had been obtained by Detective Martin Heanue of the Homicide Unit. The warrant charges Howard with Felony Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for his role in the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on August 13, 2022, on Knowlton Street, which resulted in two others being shot. This is the second arrest in this case, which remains open until the third perpetrator is apprehended. Great work by Detective Heanue and all those who assisted.
Register Citizen
Lawyer accused of assault in front of Derby courthouse must get mental health, drug screening
DERBY — A judge ordered a lawyer accused of slapping another attorney outside the courthouse to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations — and also advised him to take advantage of his right to remain silent. “This is a matter involving two lawyers that have had issues...
News 12
Father and son charged in deadly Spring Valley fire want homicide indictments thrown out
The father and son charged in the death of two people during a fire in a Spring Valley adult home want their homicide indictments thrown out. Rockland County Judge Kevin Russo said Wednesday in court that he needs another few weeks to consider the defense's motion to dismiss those charges.
News 12
Bridgeport sees record number of people self-representing in court
Bridgeport courts are seeing a record number of people fighting their cases on their own, members of the legal community told News 12. One of those people is Timolyn Dunbar, 57, of Bridgeport. Dunbar is a pro se litigant, meaning she is representing herself in court without using a lawyer. She is attempting to clear her record of a past conviction for selling drugs in 2016.
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Juveniles Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them juveniles, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
2nd woman admits endangering boy by extorting molester
A second woman has accepted a plea bargain and been convicted of risk of injury to a child based on accusations that she knew an elementary-age boy was being molested in East Hartford but failed to notify authorities, instead using the information to extort money from the molester. DEFENDANT: Cari...
Register Citizen
New Haven felon gets 7 years for drug and gun possession while absconding from parole
NEW HAVEN — When authorities were looking for Willie Jackson in the spring of 2020 for absconding from parole, they found him with a loaded firearm and more than 30 grams of heroin. Judge Janet C. Hall on Thursday sentenced Jackson, 27, of New Haven, to seven years in...
Register Citizen
Lawyer who won Fairfield animal cruelty case charged with assault
BRIDGEPORT - A local lawyer has been charged with punching another lawyer outside the Derby courthouse on Wednesday. Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear in court pending arraignment on Thursday in the Derby courthouse.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery
Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery. Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree. They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton...
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
Corrections officer smuggled cold cuts and espresso into NJ prison for money
A senior New Jersey corrections officer is accused of taking a monthly bribe from a prisoner in exchange for cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso, the state Office of the Attorney General said Wednesday.
10 alleged members of Bronx 'ABG' gang face life in prison on murder, assault, other charges
Ten alleged members of a notorious Bronx street gang were charged in federal court on Wednesday, officials announced.
Register Citizen
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
Newark Woman Nabbed For Role In CT McLaren Sports Car Theft: Police
A Newark woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of town.
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury
An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
Woman Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Valued At $12.5K From Milford Business
A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly taking part in the theft of $12,5000 worth of catalytic converters from company vehicles of a business. Middlesex County resident Yamil Burgos, age 26, of Middletown, was arrested in New Haven County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the Wednesday, Aug. 24 incident in Milford.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
