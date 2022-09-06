Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Local students pay tribute to lives lost on 9/11
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11 in the United States. Friday, local students paid tribute to the firefighters who died that day. Students in third, fourth, and fifth grades at Sullivan Elementary walked 3.43 laps carrying a flag and a...
WTHI
Local history reenactments happening this weekend in Cayuga
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take a step back in local history this weekend. The 7th annual Gathering at the Crossing is happening in Vermillion County. It is happening this weekend at the Vermillion County 4H grounds. It's a living history event celebrating early Indiana history. The history shown...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Final Escaped Emu Found and Returned Safely
About four weeks ago, apparent vandalism allowed about a half-dozen emus to escape from their home property just north of Danville near East Winter Street. They weight about 150 pounds, and can run up to 50 miles per hour; so this has been a challenge. Finally, Friday morning, the last one was found right near Viscofan in Danville, around East Voorhees and Michigan; after first being reported near Voorhees and Griffin.
WTHI
Officials identify the man who died in Labor Day drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermilioncountyfirst.com
North Vermilion Family Dental along with Danville Family Dental to Host Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10th 8am-12pm
THE FOLLOWING IS A NORTH VERMILLION FAMILY DENTAL RELEASE. Danville IL. – Residents in the Danville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at North Vermilion Family Dental on Saturday, September 10. Dr. Vishal Kalavadiaand Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington and the team at North...
'Suspicious' fire at Dull's Farm prompts police investigation
Dull's Tree Farm and Pumpkin Harvest, a popular Thorntown-area destination was damaged late Wednesday in what the Boone County Sheriff's Office is calling a "suspicious" fire.
School threatened parent, arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school office at Pine Crest reported a shooting threat to Georgetown Police Thursday afternoon. Superintendent Jean Neal said, “Pine Crest office received a shooting threat over the phone yesterday afternoon. The threat was reported to the Georgetown Police. Law enforcement investigated the shooting threat and I was notified last night […]
WTHI
New exhibit at Vigo County Historical Museum celebrates historical society
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Local historians have spent years researching and sharing the history of Vigo County. Now, the Vigo County Historical Society is celebrating its history. "Vigo County History Center: 100 Years In the Making" is a new exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum. It celebrates the 100th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
WTHI
Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
WTHI
ISU daily crime log lists two rape investigations on campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University crime log for Wednesday, September 7, says officers were called for two rape investigations on campus. Details are limited surrounding the investigations. We reached out to ISU for more information. A representative from ISU told us, "We're not commenting about ongoing...
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Robert Peters, 50, of Linton, was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs Department on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, Possession of a Schedule II Substance, and Possession of a Schedule III Substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Current Jail Population: 155.
WTHI
"It is really going to make a difference." Local teen creates website to raise awareness about drug addiction
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- One Brazil student has spent years studying and researching how to help those with drug addictions. Now, she's putting that knowledge to good use. Kelynn Stallard attends Northview High School in Brazil. For years, she's had an interest in psychology and a desire to help others. Specifically, those who are struggling with addiction. Her enthusiasm grew two years ago.
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
District 118 Social Worker Receives Award
The efforts continue to get the buses running smoother in Danville District 118. At last month’s board meeting, a representative from the First Student bus company heard many complaints about students being dropped off in the wrong area or on the wrong side of the street. In addition, a company in Montana that the routing had been outsourced too had some wrong mapping information. Assistant Superintendent John Hart says there’s more work to do. But Montana does have the right information now, and some progress has been made. The Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a rough winter, and Hart says they intend for the busing routines and communications to be set and ready when winter arrives.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Neets Bridge Rockville, IN USA
My husband and I were doing our weekly jeep roadtripping and stumbled upon the heart inside of the Neet covered bridge in Rockville IN. Thanks to whomever put it there. What a wonderful idea to make someone smile. Thank you 😊
wtyefm.com
Crawford County Rec Center Moving Forward
(Undated) – You may notice some new fencing near the natatorium at LTC. That is because after many months of meetings, planning, drawing, and redrawing plans are moving forward for the Crawford County Recreation Center on the campus of LTC. According to CCRC representatives, the early phases of construction have begun with fencing and site work underway. The new facility will include a child watch area for members, a multisport court, an indoor walking track, a large space for free weights and strength equipment, a cycling studio, and cardio equipment. The tentative completion date is the Fall of 2023. No date has been announced for an official groundbreaking.
Police update: woman thought to be missing is safe
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday. Dittmar is White, has brown […]
Comments / 0