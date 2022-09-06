The efforts continue to get the buses running smoother in Danville District 118. At last month’s board meeting, a representative from the First Student bus company heard many complaints about students being dropped off in the wrong area or on the wrong side of the street. In addition, a company in Montana that the routing had been outsourced too had some wrong mapping information. Assistant Superintendent John Hart says there’s more work to do. But Montana does have the right information now, and some progress has been made. The Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a rough winter, and Hart says they intend for the busing routines and communications to be set and ready when winter arrives.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO