Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Museum of Art to Host LOVE Stories Art Tour SaturdayDr. E.C. BeuckDallas, TX
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
Buzzed Bull Creamery Grapevine Opens September 12
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (Sept. 7, 2022) – I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream…with the addition of alcohol. Imagine the possibilities when you take your favorite flavor of ice cream, add some toppings and combine with your favorite spirit. That’s exactly what Buzzed Bull Creamery has done, and well they have our attention. Honey, pecan and bourbon, yes please!
2022 Readers Choice Food & Drink Winners
It was another record breaking year as the community voted for their favorite food and drink businesses for Focus Daily News Readers Choice awards. We are excited to see some repeat winners and new winners, including new businesses chosen by our readers. Of course we hope you’ll visit the winners...
Know Before You Go DeSoto Eagles Gameday Policies
DESOTO, TX – This Saturday marks the first home game of the season at Eagle Stadium. With this in mind, DeSoto Independent School District is sharing a few key reminders that the district will maintain throughout the year to ensure a safe and family-friendly environment at DeSoto ISD events and activities.
Kim & Jenny’s Cafe in Wheatland Plaza – Back in Business!
Kim & Jenny’s Café in Wheatland Plaza has been a favorite gathering place for Duncanville residents for many years. When other longtime tenants, like Minyard Food Store and Eckerd Pharmacy, vacated the aging Wheatland strip mall, Kim & Jenny’s kept hanging on. But the original owners sold the restaurant to an out-of-towner when they moved to Midlothian and opened a new restaurant there.
Fort Worth Resident Wins Mega Millions $3 Million Prize
AUSTIN – Someone in Fort Worth is a millionaire, after a Fort Worth resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30. The ticket was purchased at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. Someone, who’s the lucky winner, well we might never know since the claimant elected to remain anonymous. Probably not a bad idea, although if your neighbor arrives home in a Ferrari this week, they might be the lucky winner.
City Council Approves Salary Increase For Desoto Police Department, City Employees
DESOTO – At this week’s DeSoto City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to allow the City Manager to include funding in the fiscal year 2023 budget to implement the compensation changes recommended by the Classification & Compensation Study. This means DeSoto will use the Market Average for General Government employees and the Top Third Market data for Civil Service employees.
Jack Ingram, Taylor Dayne to Headline 36th Annual GrapeFest Entertainment
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (Sept. 2, 2022) – The 36th Annual GrapeFest®—A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, returns September 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2022, to historic Grapevine, featuring four days of premium wine tastings and all-new for 2022 VIP Tasting Events, Charcuterie Workshops, a GrapeStomp contest, Champagne Cork Shoot-Off and amazing performances across four live music stages.
Cedar Hill Zula B. Wylie Public Library Certified Sensory Inclusive
Did you know one in six people have a sensory need or an invisible disability? These include individuals with PTSD, autism, dementia, strokes and more. Cedar Hill’s Zula B. Wylie public library was certified sensory inclusive by KultureCity. This innovative designation from nonprofit KultureCity promotes a positive experience for...
Get Your Fair Food Fix At Fair Fare on the Square In Garland
“Fair Fare on the Square” returns to Garland for the third year, running Sept. 1-30 at restaurants on or around the historic Garland square. Downtown Garland restaurants banded together in 2020, helping to fill the void left when the State Fair of Texas canceled by bringing Fair-type foods to local diners. Fair Fare was so popular that it has become an annual, pre-Fair tradition in Garland.
Damn Tall Buildings Opens at Coppell Arts Center Sept. 9
“Damn Tall Buildings,” a dynamic bluegrass quartet, opens at Coppell Arts Center September 9 at 7:30 p.m. Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $30 and on sale now at CoppellArtsCenter.org or by calling 972-304-7047.
ST. ELLA Opens at Ochre House Theater Sept. 7
ST. ELLA, a new drama written and directed by Ochre House Theater Artistic Director Matthew Posey, opens their 2022-23 season Sept. 7-24. A satirical look at the iconic women found in 20th century plays, ST. ELLA explores their roles as oppressed women and the brutish men who ruled over them. This dark comedy is filled with song, dance, and new vaudevillian techniques. The play exposes the woman’s “world that is dying within her,” and promises an evening of provocative and exciting theatre.
Six Flags Announces 2022-2023 Special Events Lineup
Six Flags Over Texas Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:. Arlington, Texas — August 25, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced a robust lineup of special events during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Returning guest favorites and new offerings create endless opportunities for fun all year long. Event highlights for the 2022/2023 seasons include:
Cedar Hill High Point PID #1
Notice is hereby given that the Cedar Hill City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the T. W. “Turk” Cannady/Cedar Hill Room at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100, Cedar Hill Texas, 75104 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
City of Glenn Heights Animal Shelter Has Pigs, Peacocks & More
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Animal Shelter is home to a menagerie of animals in need of a good home. The City’s Animal Control Officer (ACO), Danielle Reed, recently came onboard after one-and-a-half years in the City of Mesquite as an ACO. She also has four years of experience as a dog trainer.
DART Announces 2022 Labor Day Schedule
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate on the following schedule for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule. (Route 402 NorthPark Shuttle and Route 883 UTD Comet Cruiser will operate on a Sunday schedule) The Trinity Railway Express...
‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil at Texas C.U. Theater Nov. 25
‘Twas the Night Before…, presented by Cirque du Soleil, makes its Dallas debut at the Texas C. U. Theater from November 25–December 11. The production will run for 25 performances. Tickets start at $44 and go on sale August 26 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Group tickets of 10 or more will be available at texasgrouptickets.com, via email at christina@texasgrouptickets.com or by calling (281) 367- 9717.
State Representative Yvonne Davis secures $20 Million Grant for District 111
City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. State Representative Yvonne Davis (D-Dallas) announced the signing of the final resolution which will allow the City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Representative Davis secured the funding, during the 3rd Called Special Session of the 87th Texas Legislature, as part of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund with the passage of Senate Bill 8.
Midlothian Council Fails to Approve Proposed New Tax Rate
MIDLOTHIAN – In a record vote that needed 60% to carry the new tax rate being proposed for the fiscal year 2022/2023, the Midlothian City Council failed to approve an item calling for the levying and assessing municipal ad valorem taxes for the city at $0.340590 for Maintenance and Operations and $0.309410 for Interest and Sinking Funds, for a total of $0.650000.
Lancaster City Council Approves ARPA Funds to Assist Residents With Financial Shortcomings
LANCASTER – The Lancaster City Council voted unanimously earlier this week on an agenda item to approve a resolution detailing how the city’s Emergency Assistance Program (EAP) with funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (CLFRF) will be distributed. The terms...
Carnival! presented by Garland Civic Theatre Sept. 9-25
Carnival!, a delightful musical by Bob Merrill, Michael Stewart, Helen Deutsch & Gower Champion, is presented by Garland Civic Theatre. at Granville Arts Center September 9-25. Acclaimed for its magic, simplicity, and compassion, Carnival! is a bittersweet fairy tale about a naïve French girl infatuated with a troubled puppeteer in a traveling show. Based on the 1953 film Lili, the musical boasts a charming Bob Merrill score, including the hit song “Love Makes the World Go Round.”
