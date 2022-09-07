AUSTIN – Someone in Fort Worth is a millionaire, after a Fort Worth resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30. The ticket was purchased at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. Someone, who’s the lucky winner, well we might never know since the claimant elected to remain anonymous. Probably not a bad idea, although if your neighbor arrives home in a Ferrari this week, they might be the lucky winner.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO