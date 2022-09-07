For more than 36 years, Kingsgate Logistics has grown from a small family business to a trusted company moving shipments to and from any point in the world. The founders’ principles remain relevant today: in business, the team must be open to a better way, passionate about finding a smarter way, and believe that there is always a right way. Kingsgate is rooted in this legacy and in family: in 2008, the second generation – Jeff and Julie Beckham, Amy Barnett and David Beckham – purchased the business from their parents. As an established innovative leader in the logistics space, Kingsgate has invested in and embraced technology to stand out from competition. Part of the Cincinnati Innovation District, the business is developing their own proprietary software and partnering with industry leaders – like FreightWaves, DAT, and Trucker Tools – to implement a multitude of tech. Sophisticated technology and training empowers employees to become better problem solvers, innovators, and decision-makers. Kingsgate is committed to helping their people learn and evolve from their first day on the job through years of service down the road. When customers call, they are ready to answer their questions and navigate their challenges with conviction and expertise.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO