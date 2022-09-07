Read full article on original website
CQ Researcher
Not sure where to get ideas for a class paper on current issues? CQ Research is a great way to browse a variety of topics such as health, the arts and science. The short articles will give you a brief overview based on a particular question. Although not peer-reviewed, these fact checked articles are written by veteran journalists and are footnoted.
Founding principles move Kingsgate into the future
For more than 36 years, Kingsgate Logistics has grown from a small family business to a trusted company moving shipments to and from any point in the world. The founders’ principles remain relevant today: in business, the team must be open to a better way, passionate about finding a smarter way, and believe that there is always a right way. Kingsgate is rooted in this legacy and in family: in 2008, the second generation – Jeff and Julie Beckham, Amy Barnett and David Beckham – purchased the business from their parents. As an established innovative leader in the logistics space, Kingsgate has invested in and embraced technology to stand out from competition. Part of the Cincinnati Innovation District, the business is developing their own proprietary software and partnering with industry leaders – like FreightWaves, DAT, and Trucker Tools – to implement a multitude of tech. Sophisticated technology and training empowers employees to become better problem solvers, innovators, and decision-makers. Kingsgate is committed to helping their people learn and evolve from their first day on the job through years of service down the road. When customers call, they are ready to answer their questions and navigate their challenges with conviction and expertise.
BRG Realty: Creating community with a foundation of caring
Not only is caring embodied in their mission statement, but BRG Realty team members exhibit it on a daily basis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, BRG helped ease some of their residents’ stress and uncertainty by waiving late and month-to-month fees, suspending rent increases, absorbing credit card transaction fees, and not processing evictions. Their ask was simple: communicate and demonstrate a hardship, and the team would offer flexibility. As an essential business during the pandemic, the site teams were on the "front lines," maintaining properties and interacting daily with residents. For their 200 dedicated employees, BRG provided many COVID-related bonus programs and “mental health" days throughout 2020-21, in addition to standard payroll and incentive increases.
Family Legacies
Judge Cutright himself was a second-generation UC Law legacy, in a family history that now spans four generations. “My dad always had a fondness for UC, because it was the place where he earned his undergraduate degree and then his law degree,” remembers Martha Cutright Sarra. “He always spoke favorably of UC’s law school, and to me, it became kind of a neat thing to think about going to the same school that he did.”
New faces, new initatives
UC Law launches new clinic to address justice gap for low-income communities. Sarah Adkins joined the College of Law in November 2021 as the inaugural director of the Legal Access Clinic (LAC) at Cincinnati Law. The LAC, which is scheduled to open in Fall 2022, is designed to address the...
Turning heartbreak into justice
Will Thayer died unexpectedly in 2015 at just 28 years old. He was not a UC Law graduate, but he did have friends from the College and was a lifelong Bearcats fan. A good friend of Will’s, John Hill, had also previously been an OIP Fellow. After losing Will,...
