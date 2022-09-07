Here's what Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said during his Monday press conference. “Eastern Michigan, it’s interesting, they’re kind of like us in this sense. They play good defense the first quarter of games, think about it, their opponents have scored no points. We’ve done the same. They’re kind of slow offensively getting started, they’ve only scored seven points in two games in the first quarter, we’ve only scored six. But there’s some similarities there, when you kind of look at them play, they get going. They do a nice job defensively, they’re big and physical, they run to the football. Well coordinated group. Offensively their quarterback does a good job with the [run-pass option game], they have some talented receivers, they can run the ball, they throw the ball and then they run and catch they have some big tight ends as well. Three big tight ends that are a part of the passing game, so they’re a well-rounded football team. Toward the end of the games they’ve given up some plays, but they’ve been very, very consistent as a defense, for the most part. And offensively, the quarterback has enough wiggle room where if you let him get on the edge he can run some, throws a nice deep ball. So they’re very experienced on defense, they’ve played together for a while, you can tell. This will be a good football game, a good, good, good football game for us coming off a tough loss and now having to play these guys. It’s going to wake us up when you watch the tape.”

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO