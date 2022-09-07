This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. For years, New Jersey-based barbecue joint Red White and Que Smokehouse has attracted a lot of attention for its delicious barbecue and its support of veterans. But this summer, the owners of the acclaimed joint took an enormous gamble — moving from a stable takeout-only spot in Kearny to a large restaurant space in Green Brook.

GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO