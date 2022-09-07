Read full article on original website
Community News
Fall Arts Preview: Visual Arts
The fall visual art season arrives with a combination of continuing and new exhibitions that range from large exhibitions of new art by state and regional artists, a look at the contributions of Black artists in the region, and the art of tattooing. Here’s a look of just some of...
Date Set for the Area’s Longest Running Irish Festival in Hamilton, NJ
Whether you're Irish or not, get ready for a really good time. The date has been set for 38th Annual Hamilton Irish Festival and it's soon, according to organizers. Save the date. The public is invited Saturday, October 1st. I certainly hope it doesn't rain, but, if it does, the rain date is Sunday, October 2nd.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
Princeton Makes Starts a New Season of Poetry
The Princeton Makes Second Sunday Poetry Reading at the Princeton Shopping Center launches its new season of free readings on September 11, 4 p.m. The two featured poets are Margaret Ray and Arlene Weiner. Ray is the author of “Good Grief, the Ground” (BOA Editions, 2023, A. Poulin Jr. Poetry...
New Trenton Literacy Project and Tributes
Trenton community members recently announced the establishment of the Safkhet Literacy Project. The new Trenton-based nonprofit organization is designed to support the currently active Trenton Books at Home Program, an initiative that has provided free books for Trenton youth since 2006. Through Safkhet, the Books at Home program can now...
Fall Arts Preview: Film
In addition to visiting a traditional commercial movie theater or taking advantage of the increasing availability of online entertainment, regional film lovers have access to a growing number of independent and nonprofit film presenters offering curated films and occasions to interact with filmmakers and cinema historians — as the following list shows:
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
Passage Theater’s Brishen Miller Gets Down to Business
Passage Theater Managing Director Brishen Miller stops at the door of the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton, where the Trenton nonprofit company starts its new season with the October premier of “Blues in My Soul: The Legend and Legacy of Lonnie Johnson." But the sound of a theater buzz...
It’s the cherry on top! Throw the best party with one of these NJ dessert trucks
Invitations, balloons, party favors, and catered food. It seems like you have everything for your next party but let’s face it: BORING! It’s all been done before, right?. Whether you’re hosting a wedding, a shower, a sweet 16, or even a backyard barbecue, you want to do something to jazz it up.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
thedigestonline.com
16 New Jersey Festivals to Attend – September 2022
Sept. 10 – Oct. 30. 12th Annual Hub City Sounds Festival – New Brunswick. For the twelfth year running, Hub City Sounds is hosting its family-friendly festival series. There will be three festivals from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Oct. 30— all with unique themes. The next festival is a live Jazz performance accompanied by food and dancing. Located in front of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, this long-standing festival is a fun, free event to elevate your September weekend.
New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored. […]
nycbbq.com
One of NJ’s Best BBQ Joints Just Got Bigger, Better, and Jersey-ier
This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. For years, New Jersey-based barbecue joint Red White and Que Smokehouse has attracted a lot of attention for its delicious barbecue and its support of veterans. But this summer, the owners of the acclaimed joint took an enormous gamble — moving from a stable takeout-only spot in Kearny to a large restaurant space in Green Brook.
New And Delicious Hand Crafted Cookie Chain Coming To New Jersey
One of the simple joys in life is a fresh-baked cookie. When you get it right out of the oven, get a cold glass of milk, and dunk the cookie in there. It's just delicious. The only problem is that you don't always have time to bake those cookies, right?
Six more great places for crab cakes in NJ
We have never gotten more response to any post about food than where the best crab cakes are in Jersey. Apparently there are a lot more than 15 great places and some of these places are my favorite kind...off the beaten path. With the rising cost of crab in the...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
Three can’t miss September food events in NJ
We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?
With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
Fall Arts Preview: Jazz, World, Pop and Folk Music
Princeton Sound Kitchen, Princeton Public Library, Small World Coffee, Labyrinth Books, and the Princeton Record Exchange jointly sponsor Unruly Sounds in its first post-pandemic gathering. Showcasing the talents of several local favorites in addition to the rising talents in the Princeton University graduate composition program, the festival promises to keep to its tradition of highlighting fresh sounds and new compositions.
