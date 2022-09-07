ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Community News

Fall Arts Preview: Visual Arts

The fall visual art season arrives with a combination of continuing and new exhibitions that range from large exhibitions of new art by state and regional artists, a look at the contributions of Black artists in the region, and the art of tattooing. Here’s a look of just some of...
TRENTON, NJ
Community News

Princeton Makes Starts a New Season of Poetry

The Princeton Makes Second Sunday Poetry Reading at the Princeton Shopping Center launches its new season of free readings on September 11, 4 p.m. The two featured poets are Margaret Ray and Arlene Weiner. Ray is the author of “Good Grief, the Ground” (BOA Editions, 2023, A. Poulin Jr. Poetry...
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

New Trenton Literacy Project and Tributes

Trenton community members recently announced the establishment of the Safkhet Literacy Project. The new Trenton-based nonprofit organization is designed to support the currently active Trenton Books at Home Program, an initiative that has provided free books for Trenton youth since 2006. Through Safkhet, the Books at Home program can now...
TRENTON, NJ
Community News

Fall Arts Preview: Film

In addition to visiting a traditional commercial movie theater or taking advantage of the increasing availability of online entertainment, regional film lovers have access to a growing number of independent and nonprofit film presenters offering curated films and occasions to interact with filmmakers and cinema historians — as the following list shows:
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey

As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Community News

Passage Theater’s Brishen Miller Gets Down to Business

Passage Theater Managing Director Brishen Miller stops at the door of the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton, where the Trenton nonprofit company starts its new season with the October premier of “Blues in My Soul: The Legend and Legacy of Lonnie Johnson." But the sound of a theater buzz...
TRENTON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

16 New Jersey Festivals to Attend – September 2022

Sept. 10 – Oct. 30. 12th Annual Hub City Sounds Festival – New Brunswick. For the twelfth year running, Hub City Sounds is hosting its family-friendly festival series. There will be three festivals from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Oct. 30— all with unique themes. The next festival is a live Jazz performance accompanied by food and dancing. Located in front of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, this long-standing festival is a fun, free event to elevate your September weekend.
PIX11

New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored.  […]
ROCKAWAY, NJ
nycbbq.com

One of NJ’s Best BBQ Joints Just Got Bigger, Better, and Jersey-ier

This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. For years, New Jersey-based barbecue joint Red White and Que Smokehouse has attracted a lot of attention for its delicious barbecue and its support of veterans. But this summer, the owners of the acclaimed joint took an enormous gamble — moving from a stable takeout-only spot in Kearny to a large restaurant space in Green Brook.
GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Six more great places for crab cakes in NJ

We have never gotten more response to any post about food than where the best crab cakes are in Jersey. Apparently there are a lot more than 15 great places and some of these places are my favorite kind...off the beaten path. With the rising cost of crab in the...
RESTAURANTS
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Three can’t miss September food events in NJ

We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
FOOD & DRINKS
Beach Radio

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
TRAVEL
Community News

Fall Arts Preview: Jazz, World, Pop and Folk Music

Princeton Sound Kitchen, Princeton Public Library, Small World Coffee, Labyrinth Books, and the Princeton Record Exchange jointly sponsor Unruly Sounds in its first post-pandemic gathering. Showcasing the talents of several local favorites in addition to the rising talents in the Princeton University graduate composition program, the festival promises to keep to its tradition of highlighting fresh sounds and new compositions.
PRINCETON, NJ

