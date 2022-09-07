TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- After two years of record violence, Trenton went 90 days without a single homicide. Eyewitness News went to the capital city to get a closer look at what's working and what other cities may learn from the city's success.When Mayor Reed Gusciora took office four years ago, Trenton was in a state of decline, and when the pandemic hit in 2020, so too did two record years of shootings and homicides. But this summer, something changed."It is an amazing difference between last year," Gusciora said.From June 1 to Sept. 1, the capital city didn't record a...

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO