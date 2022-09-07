Read full article on original website
Community News
Mercer Artists 'Reemerge' at New Jersey State Museum
The current New Jersey Arts Annual at the New Jersey State Museum took on the big task of presenting 127 works by 95 artists recognized by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts by framing the exhibition with the idea of “Reemergence.”. The title is both a nod...
Community News
Passage Theater’s Brishen Miller Gets Down to Business
Passage Theater Managing Director Brishen Miller stops at the door of the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton, where the Trenton nonprofit company starts its new season with the October premier of “Blues in My Soul: The Legend and Legacy of Lonnie Johnson." But the sound of a theater buzz...
Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 4 adults and toddler in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — Five people including a toddler were hospitalized after being exposed to a dangerous level of carbon monoxide Thursday night. First responders in Trenton were called to a rental house on North Olden Avenue about several people being sick, according to city spokesman Tim Carroll. A Hazardous Materials Team was brought in and measured an extremely high level of carbon monoxide of roughly 600 parts per million, according to Carroll.
New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law
Markers and plaques will record New Jersey's checkered past and commemorate Black residents who left a mark on the world. The post New Jersey will erect Black history markers under new law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Community News
Fall Arts Preview: Theater
91 University Place, Princeton. 609-258-2787. www.mccarter.org. Sarah Rasmussen, who took over for Emily Mann as McCarter’s artistic director at the height of the COVID pandemic, finally has an opportunity to put her mark on a full season of drama at the award-winning regional theater. That season begins with “The...
The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is coming to Edison
Sure, it’s called the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, but this time it’s going to be held in Edison at the New Jersey Expo Center on Sep. 10. It’s their “back to school jam” event. Typically, the TPRF is held at the Cure Arena in Trenton.
Community News
Fall Arts Preview: Film
In addition to visiting a traditional commercial movie theater or taking advantage of the increasing availability of online entertainment, regional film lovers have access to a growing number of independent and nonprofit film presenters offering curated films and occasions to interact with filmmakers and cinema historians — as the following list shows:
phillyvoice.com
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
trentondaily.com
Partying Sober Charity Event Happening in Mill Hill Park This Weekend
Join The Empowerment House this Saturday for the third annual Partying Sober Charity Event in Mill Hill Park. The day will be filled with fun games, resources, and advice on sober living. Juan Rollon, who serves at President of the Empowerment House, is a drug and alcohol counselor. He started...
hopewelltwp.org
Trenton Water Works Confident that Hopewell Township Customers Not Impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease
The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
How Trenton turned 2 years of record violence into 90-day stretch without homicide
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- After two years of record violence, Trenton went 90 days without a single homicide. Eyewitness News went to the capital city to get a closer look at what's working and what other cities may learn from the city's success.When Mayor Reed Gusciora took office four years ago, Trenton was in a state of decline, and when the pandemic hit in 2020, so too did two record years of shootings and homicides. But this summer, something changed."It is an amazing difference between last year," Gusciora said.From June 1 to Sept. 1, the capital city didn't record a...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Launches First-Time Homeowner Assistance Program
An initiative designed to help low- and moderate-income residents achieve home ownership amid Jersey City’s rising rents has started accepting applications for a lottery program that will be held in the coming months. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, in conjunction with the Division of Community Development (DCD), has announced...
Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
Local leaders denounce white supremacist group at NJ parade
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The South Plainfield City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after a white supremacist group showed up at the borough's Labor Day parade.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the Labor Day tradition was tarnished Monday when the New Jersey European Heritage Association, recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, showed up on the route.In a video, group members can be seen carrying a banner reading, "Defend American labor, close the border," alongside others carrying the Betsy Ross flag.At Tuesday night's meeting, South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh said the group was not an...
trentondaily.com
Two Barbers: Generations Apart but Deeply Connected
While it’s often said “a picture is worth a thousand words,” the old adage is even more profound as seen in a recent photo captured by William “Butch” Osterman. The image reveals two barbers in Trenton representing different generations and cultural experiences coming together in love and respect for each other. It’s a beautiful thing.
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally calculated schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
White supremacist group joins South Plainfield, NJ Labor Day parade
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — Mayor Matt Ansesh said a small group of white supremacists that joined the parade wearing American flag masks and sunglasses was not registered for the parade and were treated as protesters. The incident continues a series of incidents that have marred the parade for the past...
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness
A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
