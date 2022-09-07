ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Community News

Mercer Artists 'Reemerge' at New Jersey State Museum

The current New Jersey Arts Annual at the New Jersey State Museum took on the big task of presenting 127 works by 95 artists recognized by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts by framing the exhibition with the idea of “Reemergence.”. The title is both a nod...
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

Passage Theater’s Brishen Miller Gets Down to Business

Passage Theater Managing Director Brishen Miller stops at the door of the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton, where the Trenton nonprofit company starts its new season with the October premier of “Blues in My Soul: The Legend and Legacy of Lonnie Johnson." But the sound of a theater buzz...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 4 adults and toddler in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON — Five people including a toddler were hospitalized after being exposed to a dangerous level of carbon monoxide Thursday night. First responders in Trenton were called to a rental house on North Olden Avenue about several people being sick, according to city spokesman Tim Carroll. A Hazardous Materials Team was brought in and measured an extremely high level of carbon monoxide of roughly 600 parts per million, according to Carroll.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Society
City
Lawrenceville, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
Community News

Fall Arts Preview: Theater

91 University Place, Princeton. 609-258-2787. www.mccarter.org. Sarah Rasmussen, who took over for Emily Mann as McCarter’s artistic director at the height of the COVID pandemic, finally has an opportunity to put her mark on a full season of drama at the award-winning regional theater. That season begins with “The...
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

Fall Arts Preview: Film

In addition to visiting a traditional commercial movie theater or taking advantage of the increasing availability of online entertainment, regional film lovers have access to a growing number of independent and nonprofit film presenters offering curated films and occasions to interact with filmmakers and cinema historians — as the following list shows:
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton University#The College Of New Jersey#Olin College#Charity#Literacy Project Launches#Trenton Books#Home Program#Classic Books#Classics Bookstore#Micawber Books
trentondaily.com

Partying Sober Charity Event Happening in Mill Hill Park This Weekend

Join The Empowerment House this Saturday for the third annual Partying Sober Charity Event in Mill Hill Park. The day will be filled with fun games, resources, and advice on sober living. Juan Rollon, who serves at President of the Empowerment House, is a drug and alcohol counselor. He started...
TRENTON, NJ
hopewelltwp.org

Trenton Water Works Confident that Hopewell Township Customers Not Impacted by Legionnaires’ Disease

The Hopewell Township Health Department is working closely with Trenton Water Works (TWW) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) to monitor the water of Hopewell Township residents served by Trenton Water Works, following two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Hamilton Township. No cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified among Hopewell Township residents, and no Legionella bacteria has been found in Hopewell Township water.
HOPEWELL, NJ
CBS Philly

How Trenton turned 2 years of record violence into 90-day stretch without homicide

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- After two years of record violence, Trenton went 90 days without a single homicide. Eyewitness News went to the capital city to get a closer look at what's working and what other cities may learn from the city's success.When Mayor Reed Gusciora took office four years ago, Trenton was in a state of decline, and when the pandemic hit in 2020, so too did two record years of shootings and homicides. But this summer, something changed."It is an amazing difference between last year," Gusciora said.From June 1 to Sept. 1, the capital city didn't record a...
TRENTON, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Launches First-Time Homeowner Assistance Program

An initiative designed to help low- and moderate-income residents achieve home ownership amid Jersey City’s rising rents has started accepting applications for a lottery program that will be held in the coming months. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, in conjunction with the Division of Community Development (DCD), has announced...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Charities
NJ.com

Hate on wheels in Edison | Opinion

Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. This week, our No. 1 story shoved its way to the top of our most-read...
EDISON, NJ
CBS New York

Local leaders denounce white supremacist group at NJ parade

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The South Plainfield City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after a white supremacist group showed up at the borough's Labor Day parade.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the Labor Day tradition was tarnished Monday when the New Jersey European Heritage Association, recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, showed up on the route.In a video, group members can be seen carrying a banner reading, "Defend American labor, close the border," alongside others carrying the Betsy Ross flag.At Tuesday night's meeting, South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh said the group was not an...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
trentondaily.com

Two Barbers: Generations Apart but Deeply Connected

While it’s often said “a picture is worth a thousand words,” the old adage is even more profound as seen in a recent photo captured by William “Butch” Osterman. The image reveals two barbers in Trenton representing different generations and cultural experiences coming together in love and respect for each other. It’s a beautiful thing.
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness

A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy