Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn Smoot
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Area Football Teams Head To Action Friday and Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville plays a Saturday afternoon game when the Tigers travel to St. Louis Soldan, while Alton plays at Collinsville on Friday night to highlight the local week three prep football schedule. The program also includes East St. Louis playing at Creekside, Ga. in a 6:30 p.m., St. Louis...
Nokomis at EAWR Play of the Game 9-9-22
The Oilers break off a big run to be first on the scoreboard during their game against Nokomis. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia
Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
Granite City High opens new Kevin Greene Field on Friday
Granite City High football will showcase its new million-dollar athletic facility Friday night when the Warriors hosts Champaign Central at 7 p.m. The new facility includes an artificial multi-purpose turf that has replaced the natural grass at Kevin Greene Field.
Nokomis at EAWR Halftime Show 9-9-22
The Oiler Band performed at halftime during their football game against Nokomis. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
St. Louis forecast: Chance of rain and storms over the weekend
There is a chance of rain and storms in the St. Louis area this week. Temperatures rise starting Monday.
Jason Michael Kupinski
Edwardsville –Jason Michael Kupinski, 45, of Edwardsville, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Jason, better known as Jay, was born on September 14, 1976, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Granite City, Illinois, to his very proud parents, Kenneth and Alexis (Novich) Kupinski of Glen Carbon. On November 28, 2008, he married the love of his life, Lauren (Graham) Kupinski.
Robert Leo Rawe
Robert Leo Rawe, 76, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:45 pm, at Integrity of Alton. A son of the late Leo and Katherine (Ehresmann) Rawe, he was born on December 27, 1945, in St. Louis, MO. Robert is a Vietnam US Air Force Veteran, a...
SIUE revitalizes former Lindenwood Belleville campus into new Justice, Workforce Development Hub
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is addressing a critical shortage of forensic scientists, advancing criminal justice research, and supporting reform through the launch of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus at the vacated Lindenwood-Belleville campus, in partnership with the City of Belleville, Illinois State Police, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), and other collaborators.
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
Artists From Edwardsville, St. Louis, Bonita Springs, Fla., Featured As Part Of Edwardsville Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville, St. Louis, and Bonita Springs, Fla., artists will be part of the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 23-25 at City Park. The work of the three artists is featured today. Artist Name: Brent Langley. Location: Edwardsville, IL. Artist Statement: "My objective is to create works of art...
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
Illinois State Police to open regional headquarters in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A patch of land in East St. Louis will soon shape up to become a new headquarters for the Illinois State Police (ISP). On Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the agency would move its operations from its existing facility in Collinsville to help with violent crime reduction, making the community safer, and establishing an anchor for residential and business investment.
Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel
Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel, 80, of Brighton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born December 5, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Joseph Clyde and Julia Etta (Wright) Davis. On August 19, 1959, Judy married Robert “Bob” Hassel, Sr. in Wappapello,...
FOX4 plans primetime Missouri US Senate debate; here’s how to weigh in
Nexstar stations in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin are planning an hourlong, primetime debate for Missouri US Senate candidates.
41st Annual Belleville Oktoberfest-Sept. 16 & 17, 11AM-11PM
Join us downtown for Belleville's Oktoberfest. Enjoy great music, delicious food, and fun! For more information, visit the Belleville Oktoberfest link below.
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
