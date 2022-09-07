ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Area Football Teams Head To Action Friday and Saturday

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville plays a Saturday afternoon game when the Tigers travel to St. Louis Soldan, while Alton plays at Collinsville on Friday night to highlight the local week three prep football schedule. The program also includes East St. Louis playing at Creekside, Ga. in a 6:30 p.m., St. Louis...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Nokomis at EAWR Play of the Game 9-9-22

The Oilers break off a big run to be first on the scoreboard during their game against Nokomis. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
NOKOMIS, IL
advantagenews.com

Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia

Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
COLUMBIA, IL
mycouriertribune.com

Granite City High opens new Kevin Greene Field on Friday

Granite City High football will showcase its new million-dollar athletic facility Friday night when the Warriors hosts Champaign Central at 7 p.m. The new facility includes an artificial multi-purpose turf that has replaced the natural grass at Kevin Greene Field.
edglentoday.com

Nokomis at EAWR Halftime Show 9-9-22

The Oiler Band performed at halftime during their football game against Nokomis. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
NOKOMIS, IL
edglentoday.com

Jason Michael Kupinski

Edwardsville –Jason Michael Kupinski, 45, of Edwardsville, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Jason, better known as Jay, was born on September 14, 1976, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Granite City, Illinois, to his very proud parents, Kenneth and Alexis (Novich) Kupinski of Glen Carbon. On November 28, 2008, he married the love of his life, Lauren (Graham) Kupinski.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Robert Leo Rawe

Robert Leo Rawe, 76, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:45 pm, at Integrity of Alton. A son of the late Leo and Katherine (Ehresmann) Rawe, he was born on December 27, 1945, in St. Louis, MO. Robert is a Vietnam US Air Force Veteran, a...
BETHALTO, IL
Illinois Business Journal

SIUE revitalizes former Lindenwood Belleville campus into new Justice, Workforce Development Hub

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is addressing a critical shortage of forensic scientists, advancing criminal justice research, and supporting reform through the launch of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus at the vacated Lindenwood-Belleville campus, in partnership with the City of Belleville, Illinois State Police, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), and other collaborators.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KSDK

3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list

Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Illinois State Police to open regional headquarters in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A patch of land in East St. Louis will soon shape up to become a new headquarters for the Illinois State Police (ISP). On Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the agency would move its operations from its existing facility in Collinsville to help with violent crime reduction, making the community safer, and establishing an anchor for residential and business investment.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
edglentoday.com

Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel

Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel, 80, of Brighton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born December 5, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Joseph Clyde and Julia Etta (Wright) Davis. On August 19, 1959, Judy married Robert “Bob” Hassel, Sr. in Wappapello,...
BRIGHTON, IL
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

