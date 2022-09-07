Read full article on original website
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Want to stay or get clean? Check out this ‘partying sober’ event in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — One can enjoy company, entertainment, and life, without being under the influence of one or more mind-altering substances. You can find proof on Saturday in Trenton, where folks will gather for the 3rd annual "Partying Sober" event, presented by Empowerment House and Trenton United Family Foundation. The...
Community News
Fall Arts Preview: Visual Arts
The fall visual art season arrives with a combination of continuing and new exhibitions that range from large exhibitions of new art by state and regional artists, a look at the contributions of Black artists in the region, and the art of tattooing. Here’s a look of just some of...
Community News
New Trenton Literacy Project and Tributes
Trenton community members recently announced the establishment of the Safkhet Literacy Project. The new Trenton-based nonprofit organization is designed to support the currently active Trenton Books at Home Program, an initiative that has provided free books for Trenton youth since 2006. Through Safkhet, the Books at Home program can now...
How Trenton turned 2 years of record violence into 90-day stretch without homicide
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- After two years of record violence, Trenton went 90 days without a single homicide. Eyewitness News went to the capital city to get a closer look at what's working and what other cities may learn from the city's success.When Mayor Reed Gusciora took office four years ago, Trenton was in a state of decline, and when the pandemic hit in 2020, so too did two record years of shootings and homicides. But this summer, something changed."It is an amazing difference between last year," Gusciora said.From June 1 to Sept. 1, the capital city didn't record a...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Daily Targum
Special report: Enrollment rates drop drastically at Camden, Newark campuses
Enrollment data released from University President Jonathan Holloway’s office revealed that first-year enrollment for the upcoming school year sharply decreased in Rutgers’ Camden and Newark campuses. Though many universities have faced a decline in first-year enrollment since the pandemic, according to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse...
Community News
Fall Arts Preview: Theater
91 University Place, Princeton. 609-258-2787. www.mccarter.org. Sarah Rasmussen, who took over for Emily Mann as McCarter’s artistic director at the height of the COVID pandemic, finally has an opportunity to put her mark on a full season of drama at the award-winning regional theater. That season begins with “The...
This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ
There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness
A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Just Seen At These Mercer County, NJ Shops
Dave Portnoy was just in Mercer County, NJ reviewing some pizza for Barstool Pizza reviews. If you aren’t entirely sure what this is, Dave Portnoy is the founder and president of Barstool Sports. Barstool is a pop culture and sports company that has millions of followers on social media...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yet another reason why African Americans can be pulled over by police
IF YOU HAVE A LICENSE PLATE FRAME THAT COVERS ANY WORDING OF THE PA REGISTRATION PLATE, YOU COULD BE PULLED OVER BY POLICE, THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER HAS LEARNED. Superior Court panel rules all parts of license plate must be completely visible. Police officers in Pennsylvania could be justified in...
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks Catholic schools recognized for growth, exceeding potential
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education will recognize 62 parish and regional elementary schools as 2022 Archdiocesan Schools of Distinguished Instruction on Sept. 8. Thirty schools will be recognized for growth and exceeding potential. Recognition for growth was determined by comparing the Normal Curve Equivalent (NCE) score...
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service
Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
Checkers Fast Food Restaurant Approved for Hamilton, NJ
It's happening. Checkers fast food restaurant is coming to Hamilton Township, according to TAPinto Hamilton Robbinsville. Remember I told you recently that the plans needed to be approved by the Hamilton Township Zoning Board...well, they just were. Good news for fans of Checkers. This will be the first Checkers fast...
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Community News
Fall Arts Preview: Jazz, World, Pop and Folk Music
Princeton Sound Kitchen, Princeton Public Library, Small World Coffee, Labyrinth Books, and the Princeton Record Exchange jointly sponsor Unruly Sounds in its first post-pandemic gathering. Showcasing the talents of several local favorites in addition to the rising talents in the Princeton University graduate composition program, the festival promises to keep to its tradition of highlighting fresh sounds and new compositions.
njarts.net
Top 12 NJ Arts Events of Week: Montclair Jazz Festival, Central Jersey Jazz Festival, more
Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through Sept. 15. • Singer Danielle Ponder, bassist Christian McBride, keyboardist Matthew Whitaker and the all-star group Artemis will be among the performers at the Montclair Jazz Festival’s free, outdoor Downtown Jamboree, produced by the Montclair-based educational organization Jazz House Kids and taking place Sept. 10. Here is the schedule:
