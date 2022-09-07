ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

KBTX.com

College Station beats Temple on Senior Night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Temple 45-35 Friday night at Cougar Field for their Senior Night. Cougar quarterback Arrington Maiden had four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). The Cougars’ defense sealed the win in the fourth quarter when Chantz Johnson intercepted Temple’s Reese Rumfield for a pick-six. The Wildcats put some pressure on in the third quarter with 21 points, but College Station never gave up the lead in the second half.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 10 Bellville shuts out 7th ranked Navasota 35-0

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th ranked Bellville Brahmas (3-0) top number 7 Navasota 35-0 Friday night at Rattler Stadium. The Brahmas got an interception early from Conner Gaines and turned it into points on a 3 yard touchdown run by Sam Hranicky as Bellville grabbed a 7-0 lead. The...
BELLVILLE, TX
KHOU

Houston-area high school football scoreboard

HOUSTON — It was another full slate of high school football games across the Houston area. Below are scores from Houston-area games played Thursday and Friday and in the window above are Matt Musil's Friday night highlights. On Saturday night at 11p.m. on KHOU 11, get a full wrap-up...
HOUSTON, TX
tsu.edu

Texas Southern University football team debuts custom suits in collaboration with Michael Strahan™ and Men’s Wearhouse

Texas Southern University’s football team, in collaboration with Michael Strahan™ and Men’s Wearhouse, debuted custom suits, which they wore prior to the season-opening game against Prairie View A&M University, on Saturday, September 3. “These Michael Strahan™ for Men’s Wearhouse suits are customized to represent Texas Southern University...
HOUSTON, TX
Jeffery Mac

Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?

Ed Baker(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Ed Baker was a wealthy millionaire from Houston, Texas who was able to amass his wealth using the oil industry. Ed Baker was a wealthy Texas millionaire who had made his fortune in oil. His multi-million dollar business — Vanguard Groups International, Inc. — specialized in oil investments throughout the country. Running the business alongside his wife Mary Walker, Vanguard became one of the fastest-growing businesses in the country. Baker was certainly made for the business world. According to his wife, Ed had an uncanny ability to win people’s trust. When it came to getting their business off the ground, he was able to find investors fairly easily using that charm. Although the couple started their business together in 1980, they were divorced in 1984. The divorce — coming from Baker’s side of things — was seen as some sort of a mid-life crisis. After ending his ten-year marriage, Baker spent a lot of time gambling, spending lavishly on cars, and getting cosmetic work done (two face-lifts).&nbsp;
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Strong storm warning issued as system heads for Houston carrying possible damaging winds, half-inch hail

Forecasts of a relatively mild week of weather in Houston are likely to be defied Wednesday evening by a fast-moving system of storms coming in from north of the city. Space City Weather's Matt Lanza tweeted news of a band of storms "plowing southward" from north of town and warned his followers about a forthcoming period of "strong, gusty and perhaps damaging winds" backed by lightning and heavy downpours.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM

Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
BRENHAM, TX
Click2Houston.com

Multiple people shot at apparent block party in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – At least two people were reportedly shot Saturday night at what police believe was a block party in northeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6300 block of Laura Koppe Road near Compton at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police...
HOUSTON, TX

