Ed Baker(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Ed Baker was a wealthy millionaire from Houston, Texas who was able to amass his wealth using the oil industry. Ed Baker was a wealthy Texas millionaire who had made his fortune in oil. His multi-million dollar business — Vanguard Groups International, Inc. — specialized in oil investments throughout the country. Running the business alongside his wife Mary Walker, Vanguard became one of the fastest-growing businesses in the country. Baker was certainly made for the business world. According to his wife, Ed had an uncanny ability to win people’s trust. When it came to getting their business off the ground, he was able to find investors fairly easily using that charm. Although the couple started their business together in 1980, they were divorced in 1984. The divorce — coming from Baker’s side of things — was seen as some sort of a mid-life crisis. After ending his ten-year marriage, Baker spent a lot of time gambling, spending lavishly on cars, and getting cosmetic work done (two face-lifts).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO