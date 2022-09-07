Isaiah Wynn, Ty Montgomery return to practice for Patriots

The New England Patriots wasted no time getting to work after arriving in Florida on Wednesday, ahead of their Week 1 divisional showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

They held their first practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University in the sweltering heat. However, more so than the rough conditions, the biggest takeaway from practice was the return of Patriots running back Ty Montgomery and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Both were revealed to “have a shot” at playing on Tuesday, but the fact that they were already on the field practicing, five days out from their game against the Dolphins, is a huge positive in regards to their availability.

Montgomery’s return would shore up the main roster depth at running back, but he’s also a reliable third-down receiving target that could create serious mismatches against Miami’s defense.

Wynn, on the other hand, is one of the key cogs along the offensive front. If he can stay healthy, it’ll give the overall unit a better chance of adjusting to the new offensive scheme, which would allow the Patriots to put up more of a fight against a much-improved Dolphins team.