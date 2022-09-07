ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isaiah Wynn, Ty Montgomery return to practice for Patriots

By Jordy McElroy
 5 days ago
The New England Patriots wasted no time getting to work after arriving in Florida on Wednesday, ahead of their Week 1 divisional showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

They held their first practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University in the sweltering heat. However, more so than the rough conditions, the biggest takeaway from practice was the return of Patriots running back Ty Montgomery and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Both were revealed to “have a shot” at playing on Tuesday, but the fact that they were already on the field practicing, five days out from their game against the Dolphins, is a huge positive in regards to their availability.

Montgomery’s return would shore up the main roster depth at running back, but he’s also a reliable third-down receiving target that could create serious mismatches against Miami’s defense.

Wynn, on the other hand, is one of the key cogs along the offensive front. If he can stay healthy, it’ll give the overall unit a better chance of adjusting to the new offensive scheme, which would allow the Patriots to put up more of a fight against a much-improved Dolphins team.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks after stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

Texas A&M entered this weekend 1-0, ranked 6th in both the AP and USA Today coaches polls, and looked to make a statement at home against an Appalachian State team that was coming off of a heartbreaking 63-61 shootout against North Carolina last Saturday. In one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and just plain embarrassing performances by an Aggies team in recent memory, Texas A&M fell to the Mountaineers 17-14, as the game honestly felt like it was never in question for the king slayers of the Sun Belt conference. Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark came into the game wanting to control...
BOONE, NC
Scott Frost fired by Nebraska Cornhuskers

Well, Michigan football won’t get ‘outhit’ in November it looks like. It turns out favorite sons can get fired by the football teams they lead. Nebraska had hoped that it had hired its own version of Jim Harbaugh when it brought in Scott Frost, the former Huskers quarterback who had led UCF to an undefeated season. However, things have not gone well in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Texans coach Lovie Smith's overtime call named one of the worst decisions of Week 1

The Houston Texans collected their first tie in franchise history during Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. With 26 seconds left in the extra period, Texans coach Lovie Smith decided to punt on a fourth-and-3 from the Houston 49-yard line. Giving the ball back to the Colts deep in their own territory meant Indianapolis couldn’t escape the 20-20 stalemate, and both clubs are tied for a share of first place in the AFC South with an 0-0-1 record.
HOUSTON, TX
