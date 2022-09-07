HIGHLAND - Everyone wants to tell the story of their lives, and artists are no exception. The Highland Arts Council will celebrate world-class art in a hometown atmosphere with its 18th annual Art in the Park event. At this free, two-day outdoor and indoor juried show, you will have time to meet artists and listen to the stories behind their artwork. How were they inspired to create it? What does it take to create such a piece? Where were you when the inspiration hit? All this will happen during Art in the Park on October 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on October 9 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Lindendale Park in Highland, Illinois.

HIGHLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO