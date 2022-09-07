Read full article on original website
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
The Gori Law Firm Welcomes New Attorney Jay Sinovic to the Firm
EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law Firm recently announced attorney John “Jay” Sinovic has joined the firm’s Edwardsville office. Sinovic practices in the firm’s personal injury and asbestos litigation departments. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Illinois University in 2014, Sinovic went on to...
Juvenile Dies In Fatal Crash On Belle Street In Alton Early Saturday
ALTON - The Alton Police Department has released information about a fatal traffic crash at 3:43 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the 3200 block of Belle Street in Alton. The driver in the crash has been identified as a 15-year-old juvenile. Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said:...
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel
Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel, 80, of Brighton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born December 5, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Joseph Clyde and Julia Etta (Wright) Davis. On August 19, 1959, Judy married Robert “Bob” Hassel, Sr. in Wappapello,...
Highland Arts Council Sets World-Class Event For Artists To Tell Their Stories
HIGHLAND - Everyone wants to tell the story of their lives, and artists are no exception. The Highland Arts Council will celebrate world-class art in a hometown atmosphere with its 18th annual Art in the Park event. At this free, two-day outdoor and indoor juried show, you will have time to meet artists and listen to the stories behind their artwork. How were they inspired to create it? What does it take to create such a piece? Where were you when the inspiration hit? All this will happen during Art in the Park on October 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on October 9 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Lindendale Park in Highland, Illinois.
The Macoupin Art Collective Art Bus
EDWARDSVILLE - The colorful Artbus from the Macoupin Art Collective (“the Mac”) was in Edwardsville Wednesday afternoon at the Gugger house to get additional storage space and shelving installed by Amy and Chuck Gugger with the assistance of Brandace Cloud, Director of the Mac. Chuck and Amy are...
I-270 near Mississippi River in Madison County To Have Intermittent Lane Closures
GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr. in Missouri, beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, weather permitting. Lane restrictions for Eastbound I-270 will be between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm while the lane restrictions for Westbound I-270 will be between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is needed to inspect the bridge deck and will be completed by Friday, September 23.
MELHS Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams Bring Home Wins From Southwestern Twilight Meet
EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East Lutheran High School Cross Country teams dominated the Twilight Cross Country Meet at Southwestern High School this week, with both the MELHS boys and girls teams finishing in first place. MELHS freshman Max Weber came in first place in the boys race, setting a course...
The Edwardsville Police Department Announces Labor Day ‘Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Results
EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department made 11 DUI arrests during the recent Labor Day campaign. In addition, 26 seat belt citations were written, 7 of which occurred during nighttime hours. Other citations and arrests included:. 17 speeding citations. 3 registration citations. 2 uninsured motorists. 23 other citations. “As...
Savannah Christian Leads Offense, But SIUE Falls To Host Stetson In Women's Volleyball
DELAND, Fla. – The SIUE volleyball team fell to host Stetson in three sets 20-25, 16-25, 23-25. Following the loss, the Cougars move to 3-3 on the year, while the Hatters improve to 6-1. After trading points back-and-forth in the opening set, the Hatters used a 9-1 run to take a 17-9 advantage over the Cougars. SIUE fought back with a 7-4 run of their own but couldn't rally as Stetson took the first set 25-20.Savannah Christian led the Cougars offensively with 6 kills in the first set.
Tigers Try To Rebound, Stinnett's Brace, Enriquez's Strike Gives Lancers 3-0 Win
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's boys' soccer team will try to rebound in a match Thursday night on the road against Waterloo Gibault. A brace (two goals) from Tanner Stinnett and a late goal from Quinn Enriquez gave Belleville East a 3-0 win over Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium.
