Dana White reacts after Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279: “This is his house”

Dana White shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference. Diaz (21-13 MMA), a former lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner, was fighting out the final bout of his existing UFC contract this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights

UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Rashford, Akanji, Marquinhos

Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but Manchester United's 37-year-old Portugal striker is now reconsidering the offer. (Athletic via Mirror - subscription required) Harry Kane, 29, is tempted by the idea of playing for Bayern Munich, with contact made...
