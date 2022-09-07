Read full article on original website
9/12 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
Highways, streets to reopen in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The City of Mayfield and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plan to reopen additional highways and streets in downtown Mayfield starting around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. While some downtown streets and highways reopened in July, others have remain blocked since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado...
Mayfield building demolitions
Major changes are on the way for Court Square in Mayfield. This as the December 10 tornado's mark can still be seen nine months later.
Troopers honored for life-saving response after deadly December 10 tornado
MAYFEILD, KY — The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington this month, and several local troopers were honored for their bravery during the devastating December 10 tornado. According to a Monday release, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency's troopers for going above...
Ballard Memorial's Glisson wins All "A" State Championship
PADUCAH, Ky. - Ballard Memorial's Madison Glisson took home the girls golf All "A" State Championship on Saturday in Frankfort. Glisson shot a 72 at Arlington Golf Club to win the championship. She finished two shots ahead of runner-up C.A. Carter, who shot a 74. Murray golfer Emerson Vaughn also...
Ballard Memorial's Glisson looks to build momentum after state title
PADUCAH, KY -- Following her win in the All "A" Classic State Tournament, Ballard Memorial freshman Madison Glisson is looking build some momentum heading into the postseason. On Sunday, Glisson shot an even part 72 to capture the state title and the first All "A" State title in Ballard Memorial history.
KSP bringing teddy bears to kids experiencing trauma in KY Children's Hospital
PADUCAH — Kentucky State Police are bringing teddy bears to the Kentucky Children's Hospital on Tuesday, as part of the Trooper Teddy Bear Project. According to a Monday release, the project came to life in 1989, when Kentucky's First Lady, Martha Wilkinson, hosted a black-tie fundraiser at the Red Mile Racecourse.
Boil water order issued for Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, IL — A boil water order has been put in place for SouthWater customers in Pulaski County south of Ullin. Check back for updated information.
Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus
Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
Superway owner, employee charged in connection to EBT scheme, police say
PADUCAH, KY — Two Paducah men have been charged in relation to an Electronic Benefit Transfer scheme after a lengthy investigation, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from individuals for half of their worth. Then, Almanha used the total amount of the cards to purchase over $27,000 of merchandise to sell in his Superway stores.
Local first responders reflect on their service to the community during 9/11 anniversary meal
Nearly 3000 people died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the twin towers, the Pentagon, and in the United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed into a Pennsylvania field. Of those who died, 415 were emergency workers and 343 were firefighters in New York City who responded to the attacks on the World Trade Center.
DeLaurent has 4 TD passes, SEMO edges S. Illinois 34-31
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Paxton DeLaurent threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns to lead Southeast Missouri State to a 34-31 victory over Southern Illinois. DeLaurent tossed the game-winner, a 2-yard TD pass to Damoriea Vick, with 11 seconds remaining. The play capped a 14-play, 76-yard drive that included a...
Offensive struggles plague Racers in 34-3 loss to Jacksonville State
MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State quarterback DJ Williams' presence was sorely missed on Saturday in the Racers' first game since his injury. Murray State struggled to sustain drives under new starter Lucas Maue, falling to Jacksonville State 34-3. The Racers are now 0-2 to start the season. Maue finished with...
Millions of Illinoisans to receive tax rebate payments this month
CHICAGO, IL — An estimated 6 million Illinoisans will receive income and property tax rebates beginning this month, as part of Governor Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan. According to a Monday release, the rebates will be automatically sent to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed...
