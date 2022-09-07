ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Clip Goes Behind the Scenes With David Boreanaz (VIDEO)

On SEAL Team, it’s Bravo One, Jason Hayes, who takes the lead on ops. And behind the camera, the star (and executive producer) who plays him, David Boreanaz, has stepped up as well, directing six episodes (so far). TV Insider has an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features from the Season 5 DVD set, which is out on September 13, showing just that.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Erin Moriarty
IndieWire

Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’

Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Kenan Thompson’s Emmys TV Theme Musical Opener Features ‘Brady Bunch’ Reunion & More

There’s always the question of what sort of buzzy comments or biting jokes the host will make during his or her opening Emmys monologue, and that remained the case for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12. This year, Saturday Night Live‘s longest-tenured member Kenan Thompson — he’s an Emmy winner for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and a five-time nominee — helmed TV’s biggest night, and many were wondering: Would he reference that Oscars slap?
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Emmys 2022: Did the In Memoriam Segment Snub Some Stars?

The Emmys In Memoriam is always a segment up for debate as the annual collection honors the stars and creatives we’ve lost over the past year. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards caused some mixed reactions as this year’s tribute rolled with The Voice coach John Legend serenading audiences alongside the accompanying visuals. The emotional presentation recognized some true television legends from a year jam-packed with tragic industry losses, from Golden Girls‘ Betty White, Bosom Buddies‘ Peter Scolari, and Full House‘s Bob Saget to The Sopranos‘ Tony Sirico, The Godfather‘s James Caan, and Ray Liotta.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Boys#Lessons Learned#Social Media Post
tvinsider.com

Who Is 2022 Emmys Announcer Sam Jay? Get to Know the TV Writer & Comedian

The 74th Annual Emmys are in full swing, and while the ceremony is being steered by host Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), he has some help in keeping the night moving. Along with DJ Zedd, the 2022 Emmys are being brought to life with the help of announcer Sam Jay, whose role is to make the ceremony lively with fun facts and exciting introductions of presenters during TV’s biggest night. And while Thompson may be familiar to viewers as SNL‘s longest-running cast member, the slightly less recognizable Jay also hails from the NBC comedy sketch show.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Cornered: Get to Know ‘The Sandman’ Star Vanesu Samunyai

Now that Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is out and has been a hit (and has a bonus animated and live-action episode!), why not get to know the person behind Rose Walker, whose connection to Dream (Tom Sturridge) surprised them both, Vanesu Samunyai?. When the cast...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Law & Order’ & Dick Wolf Slammed by John Oliver Over Portrayal of Police

John Oliver took aim at NBC‘s long-running procedural Law & Order on Sunday’s (September 11) episode of Last Week Tonight, highlighting its portrayal of the police. The comedian presented a segment about Law & Order and its many spin-offs and how they help sell a positive view of law enforcement. He focused on the show’s creator Dick Wolf and how he was influenced by Dragnet, a series that worked closely with the LAPD. As Oliver pointed out, Wolf similarly has a “close, behind-the-scenes relationship with the NYPD, employing officers as consultants and boasting about the access he had.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

Emmys 2022: Who Had the Best Acceptance Speech of the Night? (POLL)

The Emmy Awards are always filled with memorable moments, from the host’s opening monologue to the touching In Memoriam tribute, but nothing quite compares to a good acceptance speech. The 2022 Emmys were no exception with some truly standout moments from the winners on-stage. Those looking to use up...
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

‘The Great North’ Team Previews More Laughs & New Songs for Season 3 (VIDEO)

The Great North will soon return for Season 3 at Fox and ahead of the show’s premiere, the stars and executive producers teased some details about what fans can expect. Sitting down with Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con in July, voice stars Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, and Paul Rust, along with writers and executive producers Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux spilled some fun Season 3 info.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

LeVar Burton Speaks on ‘Jeopardy!’ Drama

Star Trek: The Next Generation alum LeVar Burton has addressed some of the controversy surrounding Jeopardy!, which he guest-hosted last year while the long-running game show was searching for a new permanent host. Speaking at a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, this past weekend, Burton...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy