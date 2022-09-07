Read full article on original website
'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty says she feels 'dehumanized' and 'paralyzed' because of fans trolling her
Erin Moriarty shared a Medium article from a fan criticizing people who have sent hurtful comments to the Starlight actor because of her role.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Leaves Kody Brown in Dramatic Season 17 Premiere (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, “It’s Over.”]. Fans knew Kody Brown and Christine Brown had split when Sister Wives Season 17 premiered on Sunday, September 11. But the episode gave them the dramatic conversation that led to their split, answering months worth of questions.
‘SEAL Team’ Clip Goes Behind the Scenes With David Boreanaz (VIDEO)
On SEAL Team, it’s Bravo One, Jason Hayes, who takes the lead on ops. And behind the camera, the star (and executive producer) who plays him, David Boreanaz, has stepped up as well, directing six episodes (so far). TV Insider has an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features from the Season 5 DVD set, which is out on September 13, showing just that.
‘Tales of TWD’ Recap: Jessie T. Usher’s Devon Has Mixed Up, Murderous Memories
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1 episode 5, “Davon.”]. The A-Train is back, ba—wait, wrong show. But isn’t it cool to see Jessie T. Usher join the Walking Dead universe?. In “Davon,” Usher plays a character far removed...
Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’
Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
2022 Emmys: Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Tease Fans With Almost Kiss (VIDEO)
Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) and Christopher Meloni (Detective Elliot Stabler) once were onscreen partners, have teamed up for SVU and Organized Crime crossovers (which will continue), and took to the 2022 Emmys stage together to present Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. But first, to introduce them, someone...
Kenan Thompson’s Emmys TV Theme Musical Opener Features ‘Brady Bunch’ Reunion & More
There’s always the question of what sort of buzzy comments or biting jokes the host will make during his or her opening Emmys monologue, and that remained the case for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12. This year, Saturday Night Live‘s longest-tenured member Kenan Thompson — he’s an Emmy winner for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and a five-time nominee — helmed TV’s biggest night, and many were wondering: Would he reference that Oscars slap?
Emmys 2022: Did the In Memoriam Segment Snub Some Stars?
The Emmys In Memoriam is always a segment up for debate as the annual collection honors the stars and creatives we’ve lost over the past year. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards caused some mixed reactions as this year’s tribute rolled with The Voice coach John Legend serenading audiences alongside the accompanying visuals. The emotional presentation recognized some true television legends from a year jam-packed with tragic industry losses, from Golden Girls‘ Betty White, Bosom Buddies‘ Peter Scolari, and Full House‘s Bob Saget to The Sopranos‘ Tony Sirico, The Godfather‘s James Caan, and Ray Liotta.
Who Is 2022 Emmys Announcer Sam Jay? Get to Know the TV Writer & Comedian
The 74th Annual Emmys are in full swing, and while the ceremony is being steered by host Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), he has some help in keeping the night moving. Along with DJ Zedd, the 2022 Emmys are being brought to life with the help of announcer Sam Jay, whose role is to make the ceremony lively with fun facts and exciting introductions of presenters during TV’s biggest night. And while Thompson may be familiar to viewers as SNL‘s longest-running cast member, the slightly less recognizable Jay also hails from the NBC comedy sketch show.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Grogu Learns Revealing Truth About ‘Dad’ Din Djarin (VIDEO)
The trailer for Disney+‘s The Mandalorian Season 3 has arrived. It premiered during the D23 expo on September 10, and it looks simply epic. And good news for Star Wars fans: The Mandalorian Season 3 comes out in February 2023. The cast attended the expo to share the exciting first clips from the highly anticipated third season.
Cornered: Get to Know ‘The Sandman’ Star Vanesu Samunyai
Now that Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is out and has been a hit (and has a bonus animated and live-action episode!), why not get to know the person behind Rose Walker, whose connection to Dream (Tom Sturridge) surprised them both, Vanesu Samunyai?. When the cast...
‘Law & Order’ & Dick Wolf Slammed by John Oliver Over Portrayal of Police
John Oliver took aim at NBC‘s long-running procedural Law & Order on Sunday’s (September 11) episode of Last Week Tonight, highlighting its portrayal of the police. The comedian presented a segment about Law & Order and its many spin-offs and how they help sell a positive view of law enforcement. He focused on the show’s creator Dick Wolf and how he was influenced by Dragnet, a series that worked closely with the LAPD. As Oliver pointed out, Wolf similarly has a “close, behind-the-scenes relationship with the NYPD, employing officers as consultants and boasting about the access he had.”
‘City on a Hill’: Kevin Bacon Says Jackie Is Questioning His Life Choices After Physical Scare
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 6 “Tenderness.”]. Could we see a bit of a new Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) after the events of the latest City on a Hill?. The episode “Tenderness” begins with Jackie being brought into the...
‘A Friend of the Family’ Trailer Warns of Danger to Broberg Family (VIDEO)
“No one thinks that their best friend is a monster, but he has all the hallmarks of a psychopathic personality.” So warns the new trailer, which debuted during the 2022 Emmys, for Peacock’s A Friend of the Family. Watch the video above for an introduction to the Broberg...
Emmys 2022: Who Had the Best Acceptance Speech of the Night? (POLL)
The Emmy Awards are always filled with memorable moments, from the host’s opening monologue to the touching In Memoriam tribute, but nothing quite compares to a good acceptance speech. The 2022 Emmys were no exception with some truly standout moments from the winners on-stage. Those looking to use up...
‘Law & Order’ 3-Show Crossover Trailer: Benson & Stabler Join Forces With Jack McCoy (VIDEO)
“Three squads, three hours, one case.” And so Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) introduces the full-length trailer for the Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover that will kick off the three seasons on September 22. “I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says, which...
‘The Great North’ Team Previews More Laughs & New Songs for Season 3 (VIDEO)
The Great North will soon return for Season 3 at Fox and ahead of the show’s premiere, the stars and executive producers teased some details about what fans can expect. Sitting down with Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con in July, voice stars Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, and Paul Rust, along with writers and executive producers Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux spilled some fun Season 3 info.
2022 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals: Bob Odenkirk, Mariska Hargitay, Zendaya & More
Welcome to the 74th annual Emmy Awards! TV’s biggest night kicked off on the 2022 Emmys red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater at L.A. live in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, and the stars looked as glamorous as ever. TV legends and stars of freshman titles alike...
‘Walker’ First Look: Jared Padalecki Hints at ‘Skeletons Lurking’ in Cordell’s Closet (PHOTO)
“A little stressful,” Walker star Jared Padalecki says with a laugh, describing the situation in which we last saw Texas Ranger Cordell Walker: hog-tied and unconscious in the back of a van. Thankfully, he is much more himself — stoic and perfectly stubbled — in the brand-spankin’ new key...
LeVar Burton Speaks on ‘Jeopardy!’ Drama
Star Trek: The Next Generation alum LeVar Burton has addressed some of the controversy surrounding Jeopardy!, which he guest-hosted last year while the long-running game show was searching for a new permanent host. Speaking at a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, this past weekend, Burton...
