TV Series

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Recap: Will a Fortune Telling Machine Lead to a Breakup?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5 “L-O-V-E.”]. Things seemed to be going well for Bree (Emilie Ullerup) and Luke (Stephen Huszar) so far on Chesapeake Shores, as with the other couples, so of course something had to happen to change things up. And in the latest episode, it’s a fortune telling machine and the fallout when she thinks he pulled a pranked on her.
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Recap: Angela Has a New Boo

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 3 “Don’t Take Me for Granted.”]. This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? marks the return of a couple that viewers have followed onscreen for the past four years, and the update will not disappoint. Welcome back to the dancefloor, Angela and Michael! Here’s what happened with them and five other fan favorites.
Lauren Cohan Teases ‘Highest Highs & Lowest Lows’ in ‘TWD’ Farewell

The final eight episodes of The Walking Dead are here! Considering the postapocalyptic thriller’s finish was announced in 2020, they’ve been coming at the slow, shuffling pace of a walker, but the wait is over. Our heroes face what may be their final battle, with the oppressive Commonwealth. TV Guide Magazine spoke to Lauren Cohan, whose Maggie Rhee has evolved from capable farm girl in Season 2 to steely leader in Season 11. She shared the jumble of emotions she felt as she counted down her time on The Walking Dead.
‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere: Which Docs Survive the Fire? (PHOTOS)

Well, here’s the good news: We don’t have to wait until the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere on September 21 to find out if Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) survive that fire from last spring’s finale. The photos from “How Do You Begin to Count the Losses” answer that question.
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Teaser: See Camp Half-Blood in First Clip of Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

“Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood.” Disney+ revealed the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians during the D23 expo. And the video, above, is already showing how loyal the series will be to the books by using lines directly from author Rick Riordan’s first Percy Jackson novel. Riordan helms the team creating the series, which does not yet have a release date, but the Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser release is an exciting sign that it could be coming soon.
‘SEAL Team’ Clip Goes Behind the Scenes With David Boreanaz (VIDEO)

On SEAL Team, it’s Bravo One, Jason Hayes, who takes the lead on ops. And behind the camera, the star (and executive producer) who plays him, David Boreanaz, has stepped up as well, directing six episodes (so far). TV Insider has an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features from the Season 5 DVD set, which is out on September 13, showing just that.
Who Is 2022 Emmys Announcer Sam Jay? Get to Know the TV Writer & Comedian

The 74th Annual Emmys are in full swing, and while the ceremony is being steered by host Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), he has some help in keeping the night moving. Along with DJ Zedd, the 2022 Emmys are being brought to life with the help of announcer Sam Jay, whose role is to make the ceremony lively with fun facts and exciting introductions of presenters during TV’s biggest night. And while Thompson may be familiar to viewers as SNL‘s longest-running cast member, the slightly less recognizable Jay also hails from the NBC comedy sketch show.
How to Watch the 2022 Emmys Online

TV’s biggest night has arrived. The 2022 Emmy Awards kick off Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on NBC, and perhaps one of the best parts about the current streaming boom is that they make watching awards shows without cable much easier. The 74th Emmy Awards will be hosted by...
‘Titans’ Season 4: ‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver to Play Lex Luthor

Titus Welliver, known for his roles in hit series such as Deadwood, Lost, and Bosch, is set to portray Lex Luthor in the upcoming fourth season of HBO Max‘s superhero drama Titans. Showrunner Greg Walker shared details of Welliver’s casting in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that the...
