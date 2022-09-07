“Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood.” Disney+ revealed the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians during the D23 expo. And the video, above, is already showing how loyal the series will be to the books by using lines directly from author Rick Riordan’s first Percy Jackson novel. Riordan helms the team creating the series, which does not yet have a release date, but the Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser release is an exciting sign that it could be coming soon.

