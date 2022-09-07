Read full article on original website
Related
Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head
Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you ...
dronedj.com
FAA is pushing back Remote ID compliance date for drone makers
The FAA is giving drone manufacturers three more months to get their devices ready for Remote ID broadcasting. The effective date of Remote ID compliance for drone makers has been pushed back from September 16, 2022, to December 16, 2022. But this policy change comes with a “discretionary” caveat.
dronedj.com
Two videos that showcase the impressive flying capability of DJI Avata drone
DJI’s new FPV drone has left a lot of people impressed, and this includes both beginners and professionals. There are many things that make Avata “the” drone to have, but the two areas we want to focus on today are how it opens up a whole new world for cinematic videography and just how incredibly thrilling an immersive flight experience can be.
Comments / 0