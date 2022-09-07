ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Benzinga

Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head

Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
dronedj.com

FAA is pushing back Remote ID compliance date for drone makers

The FAA is giving drone manufacturers three more months to get their devices ready for Remote ID broadcasting. The effective date of Remote ID compliance for drone makers has been pushed back from September 16, 2022, to December 16, 2022. But this policy change comes with a “discretionary” caveat.
dronedj.com

Two videos that showcase the impressive flying capability of DJI Avata drone

DJI’s new FPV drone has left a lot of people impressed, and this includes both beginners and professionals. There are many things that make Avata “the” drone to have, but the two areas we want to focus on today are how it opens up a whole new world for cinematic videography and just how incredibly thrilling an immersive flight experience can be.
ELECTRONICS

