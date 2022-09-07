On Thursday, September 8, 2022 at approximately 12:30 hours, a Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from the school property on Pennington Titusville Road. As the female student stopped for a minute, a blue colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her. The driver of the Honda CR-V asked if she needed a ride. The student stated that she did not because she was walking to the school. The driver asked again and encouraged the student to get into his vehicle. The student refused a few more times and the driver sped away. The student returned to the school and informed staff of the incident.

HOPEWELL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO