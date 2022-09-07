Read full article on original website
mercerme.com
Somerset & Mercer Railway Marker 7: Retrieving a piece of Hopewell’s history
A 150-year-old stone post found by members of the Hopewell Township Historic Preservation Commission (HTHPC), and retrieved by a Hopewell Township public works crew from a Stony Brook creek bed last month, offers a peek into the role that railroads played in the history of the Township. The post, with...
mercerme.com
Hopewell Township EMS specialist welcomed to MC Construction Board of Appeals
Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes, right, welcomes Andrew J. Fosina Jr., to the Mercer County, New Jersey Construction Board of Appeals following the administration of the oath of office. Mr. Fosina of Lawenceville is an emergency services specialist for Hopewell Township Fire District 1. “One of the things we pride ourselves on in Mercer County,” said Hughes, “is that we genuinely look to our boards and commissions members for their suggestions, and we turn those suggestions into action, and we look forward to engaging with Mr. Fosina and drawing on his expertise.” Hopewell Township Fire District No. 1.
NBC Philadelphia
Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia
Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
Exit ramp joining I-295 southbound to Route 42 in Bellmawr to close for several nights
The exit ramp that links I-295 south to Route 42 in Bellmawr, Camden County, will be closed for two nights. Drivers will be detoured away from that tricky turn, known as Al-Jo’s curve, and forced to stay left on I-295 at the split onto I-76 west.
Dump Truck Flips Closing Central Jersey Roadway
A dump truck overturned shutting down all lanes of Route 18 south in East Brunswick, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 near Route 1, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was using the shoulder, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Drought, heavy rain cause mountain wall collapse
SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County. An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a […]
SEPTA train collides with SUV on tracks in Bucks County
A SEPTA train collided with an SUV on the tracks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.
Driver stabbed during attempted carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station
Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest while stopping the would-be carjacking from stealing his sports car.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
mercerme.com
Police report luring incident at HVCHS
On Thursday, September 8, 2022 at approximately 12:30 hours, a Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from the school property on Pennington Titusville Road. As the female student stopped for a minute, a blue colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her. The driver of the Honda CR-V asked if she needed a ride. The student stated that she did not because she was walking to the school. The driver asked again and encouraged the student to get into his vehicle. The student refused a few more times and the driver sped away. The student returned to the school and informed staff of the incident.
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police
A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
Driver severely injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police say a 24-year-old driver crashed into a utility pole and then the vehicle burst into flames.
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Gloucester County Fire Marshal K-9 died in vehicle under handler's care: Officials
"We need to know who in the county was involved and what went on," said Commissioner Chris Konawel on the death of a fire marshal K-9.
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
Man, 34, dies after rear-ending garbage truck in NJ
A 34-year-old man died after he rear-ended a garbage truck with his vehicle Tuesday evening in New Jersey, authorities said.
