ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
mercerme.com

Hopewell Township EMS specialist welcomed to MC Construction Board of Appeals

Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes, right, welcomes Andrew J. Fosina Jr., to the Mercer County, New Jersey Construction Board of Appeals following the administration of the oath of office. Mr. Fosina of Lawenceville is an emergency services specialist for Hopewell Township Fire District 1. “One of the things we pride ourselves on in Mercer County,” said Hughes, “is that we genuinely look to our boards and commissions members for their suggestions, and we turn those suggestions into action, and we look forward to engaging with Mr. Fosina and drawing on his expertise.” Hopewell Township Fire District No. 1.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia

Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia closes because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday. A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Delaware State
Bucks County, PA
Government
Washington Crossing, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Bucks County, PA
Traffic
City
Washington Crossing, PA
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Flips Closing Central Jersey Roadway

A dump truck overturned shutting down all lanes of Route 18 south in East Brunswick, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 near Route 1, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was using the shoulder, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
WBRE

Drought, heavy rain cause mountain wall collapse

SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County. An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Bridge#Tolls#Mid Day#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Mercerme
mercerme.com

Police report luring incident at HVCHS

On Thursday, September 8, 2022 at approximately 12:30 hours, a Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from the school property on Pennington Titusville Road. As the female student stopped for a minute, a blue colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her. The driver of the Honda CR-V asked if she needed a ride. The student stated that she did not because she was walking to the school. The driver asked again and encouraged the student to get into his vehicle. The student refused a few more times and the driver sped away. The student returned to the school and informed staff of the incident.
HOPEWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County

Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy