Spanish moss-draped oaks frame this lovely home in the heart of the highly desirable Charleston Country Club. A rare opportunity on the deep water of the Wappoo and just six minutes from beautiful downtown Charleston this 5 000 square foot 5 bedrooms 5.5 bath luxury home captures the eye of everyone passing by thanks to the timeless design of locally renowned architect Marc Camens. Tasteful touches throughout capture the best of Lowcountry living. Watch the sunset from the rear veranda which overlooks a rolling backyard leading to the 83-foot dock with a 400-square-foot pier head and floating dock and lift - all recently upgraded. This house is ideal for entertaining from its numerous outdoor living spaces-English-themed formal garden perfect for brunch expansive veranda with complete river views patio screened-in porch for that evening glass of wine-to its modern professional-caliber kitchen and great room overlooking the river. The large kitchen island and screened porch are perfect for a casual meal while the spacious dining room elevates every special occasion. The large master bedroom located downstairs offers a private retreat with French-door access to the veranda and its endless water and marsh views. Attached are luxuries such as large walk-in closets dual vanities extensive cabinetry marble countertops and walk-in shower. Follow a private stairwell up to a second-story office and a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar lined with tongue and groove pine. A second ground-floor bedroom with en-suite bathroom offers either a guest room or a second office. From the entry foyer stairs take you to the second floor that accommodates three additional en-suite bedrooms as well as a large sitting area with stunning views. Expertly built over two years by Shem Creek Renovations in 2003 this Lowcountry classic has been lovingly and diligently maintained. Professional craftsmanship is found throughout with classic six-inch window trim 10-inch baseboards and a stunning coffered ceiling. A recent kitchen remodel added Brazilian marble countertops and a new induction cooktop. Two new Rinnai on-demand hot water systems Culligan water softener and reverse osmosis system central vac are just a few of the many extras that can be found at your new luxury home.

