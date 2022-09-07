Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Big Rain Maker Across Northern Illinois
Hopefully you enjoyed the sun and warmth this past Saturday with Sunday being a washout across Starved Rock Country. According to folks at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru, they measured 2.3 inches of rain on Sunday and nearly four-tenths of an inch Monday morning. Over an inch of rain was reported by National Weather Service spotters in Earlville and Mendota with less than an inch recorded in places like Princeton and Ottawa.
starvedrock.media
Deadline Monday to apply for IDOT seasonal snow and ice removal jobs
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring 2,500 people to help with snow and ice removal and highway maintenance starting in October. But anyone who is interested needs to apply soon. The application deadline is Monday. Paul Wappel, public information officer with IDOT, said people...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: State mong most pollutes states; $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot faces deadline
Catalytic converter thefts in the Chicago area are skyrocketing. According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago police reported nearly 4,000 catalytic converter thefts through July 2022 compared to 1,400 thefts during the same period last year. Thieves target the automotive part because it contains precious metals which can be sold for...
starvedrock.media
Utica Eyeing Crosswalk And Sidewalk Improvements
Have you or your children ever crossed Route 178 in Utica near an intersection and wanted to cross at a properly painted crosswalk for safety? Good news, an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant has been sourced to pay for that. Kevin Lindeman of the the North Central Illinois Council of Governments...
starvedrock.media
Analysis: recreational cannabis won't need additional North Dakota tax dollars
(The Center Square) – Two initiatives set to be included on the general election ballot in November were evaluated by the North Dakota Legislative Management Council Monday for potential fiscal impact. Measure 1, which would create term limits for the governor and legislators, was determined to have little to...
starvedrock.media
Services Set For Couple Killed In Rural La Salle Explosion
A husband and wife tragically killed in a home explosion will be laid to rest together. A memorial mass and visitation along with burial services for 57-year-old Michele and 57-year-old Robert Waters of La Salle are scheduled for Tuesday. The mass and visitation are at St. Hyacinth's Church in La Salle with burial at the church cemetery. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling arrangements.
starvedrock.media
Illinois attorney general candidate says Gov. Pritzker in violation of state's Gift Ban Act
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is violating state law by supplementing the taxpayer-funded six-figure incomes of his top administrative staff members with his own personal fortune. AG candidate and attorney Thomas Devore says that is violation of state...
starvedrock.media
Car Flips After Allegedly Running a La Salle Stop Sign
Stop signs are in place, and bright red, for a reason. According to La Salle police, at around 11:30 in the morning Saturday, a car driven by 28-year-old Meagan O'Boyle of La Salle, ran a stop sign at Ninth and Hennepin. She collided with a vehicle that had been westbound on Ninth Street, and O'Boyle's car flipped on its side. She had three children in her vehicle. O'Boyle and two of the juveniles refused treatment, but the other child was taken to St. Margaret's in Peru with minor injuries. O'Boyle was cited for disobeying a stop sign, and she was given an Ottawa court date.
