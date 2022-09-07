ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Big Rain Maker Across Northern Illinois

Hopefully you enjoyed the sun and warmth this past Saturday with Sunday being a washout across Starved Rock Country. According to folks at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru, they measured 2.3 inches of rain on Sunday and nearly four-tenths of an inch Monday morning. Over an inch of rain was reported by National Weather Service spotters in Earlville and Mendota with less than an inch recorded in places like Princeton and Ottawa.
Deadline Monday to apply for IDOT seasonal snow and ice removal jobs

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring 2,500 people to help with snow and ice removal and highway maintenance starting in October. But anyone who is interested needs to apply soon. The application deadline is Monday. Paul Wappel, public information officer with IDOT, said people...
Utica Eyeing Crosswalk And Sidewalk Improvements

Have you or your children ever crossed Route 178 in Utica near an intersection and wanted to cross at a properly painted crosswalk for safety? Good news, an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant has been sourced to pay for that. Kevin Lindeman of the the North Central Illinois Council of Governments...
Services Set For Couple Killed In Rural La Salle Explosion

A husband and wife tragically killed in a home explosion will be laid to rest together. A memorial mass and visitation along with burial services for 57-year-old Michele and 57-year-old Robert Waters of La Salle are scheduled for Tuesday. The mass and visitation are at St. Hyacinth's Church in La Salle with burial at the church cemetery. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling arrangements.
Car Flips After Allegedly Running a La Salle Stop Sign

Stop signs are in place, and bright red, for a reason. According to La Salle police, at around 11:30 in the morning Saturday, a car driven by 28-year-old Meagan O'Boyle of La Salle, ran a stop sign at Ninth and Hennepin. She collided with a vehicle that had been westbound on Ninth Street, and O'Boyle's car flipped on its side. She had three children in her vehicle. O'Boyle and two of the juveniles refused treatment, but the other child was taken to St. Margaret's in Peru with minor injuries. O'Boyle was cited for disobeying a stop sign, and she was given an Ottawa court date.
