thebablueprint.com
Girls soccer drops close one to Penns Valley
The Tyrone/Bellwood-Antis soccer team had its third game of the season yesterday in Tyrone. The Lady Eagles played Penns Valley Area and suffered a close 2-1 loss. After a scoreless first half, Chloe LaRosa scored the first goal of the game in the second half on an assist from Riley Andrews to take a 1-0 lead. Valley later tied the score, and then got the game-winner with about five minutes left to play.
Penn State fencing head coach placed on administrative leave amid controversy, lawsuit
Penn State has put the 38th-year head coach under paid leave.
MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
Cambria Co. Arts and Heritage Festival this weekend
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Anyone who wants a history lesson this weekend is encouraged to attend the Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg. The festival will start at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring various honor guards, reenactors, and a gun salute. From there, folks can branch out […]
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ held in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Eastern Pa Chapter held its annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” to help fight suicide in Altoona. Volunteers from across Blair County participated in the walk at Lakemont Park at 9:30 Saturday morning. As the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, […]
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
Onward State
What’s New (And Missing) Downtown Since You Last Visited Penn State?
Welcome back to Happy Valley, Penn Staters. As Penn State football is set to take on Ohio this Saturday at Beaver Stadium, thousands of fans and alumni will be flocking back to State College for the first time in a long time. Since you’ve been gone, the downtown landscape has...
Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
Flavors of Fall festival coming to Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Flavors of Fall Festival is in the works. The festival will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The family fun-filled event will feature vendors, activities, and live music. Arts and crafts, food, beverages, wineries, […]
Enjoy Slavic food, beer, music at upcoming Johnstown festival
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slavs have a rich history in Johnstown, and to celebrate, the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival returns to Heritage Discovery Center for its 6th year. The free event is set for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s (JAHA) Heritage Discovery Center. It will feature […]
WJAC TV
Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
This Epic Alpine Ride in Pennsylvania is Bucket-List Worthy
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing experiences to enjoy the outdoors. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride down a mountain, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in south western PA, keep reading to learn more.
World's second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing
SANDUSKY, Ohio — (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
D’Lites Bakery and Cafe reopens after summer hiatus
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–D’Lites Bakery and Café, located along Logan Blvd in Altoona, has officially reopened its door after being closed for most of the summer. The café launched its desserts and lunch menu Wednesday under new management. The management kept its original menu of wraps, sandwiches, and soups. Additionally, the cafe will use over 40 […]
Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
Local man in custody after leading police on chase through Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a chase through Indiana County. According to Pennsylvania state police, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for violations on North Walnut Street in Blairsville Borough on Sept. 2 at 11:36 a.m.
