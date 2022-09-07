The Tyrone/Bellwood-Antis soccer team had its third game of the season yesterday in Tyrone. The Lady Eagles played Penns Valley Area and suffered a close 2-1 loss. After a scoreless first half, Chloe LaRosa scored the first goal of the game in the second half on an assist from Riley Andrews to take a 1-0 lead. Valley later tied the score, and then got the game-winner with about five minutes left to play.

TYRONE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO