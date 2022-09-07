Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
investing.com
Coal, Lumber and Food Under Threat by Potential US Rail Strike
(Bloomberg) -- Commodities groups are sounding the alarm as a potential railway strike threatens to cripple transportation of vital goods from food and lumber to coal. Freight railroads and labor unions worked through the weekend to try to avoid a strike that could cost the US economy more than $2 billion a day, though there isn’t much sign of progress ahead of a Sept. 17 walkout. A strike would threaten shipments of produce, grains, energy and fertilizer when food inflation has soared.
investing.com
Oil prices rise on concerns over tight supplies
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Tuesday as worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter offset investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and further increases in U.S. and European interest rates. Brent crude had risen 50 cents, or 0.5%, to...
investing.com
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms
Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
investing.com
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
investing.com
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
investing.com
Asian Stocks Cautiously Optimistic Ahead of U.S. CPI Data
Investing.com-- Most Asian stock markets rose slightly on Tuesday, with investors turning cautiously optimistic over upcoming data that is expected to show a sustained decline in U.S. inflation. Taiwan’s weighted index added 0.7%, the most among its regional peers, while China’s Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Oil Up, But Comeback Restrained by China’s Covid
Investing.com -- The Iran nuclear deal seems to have hit a snag again and the dollar is down. Yet, oil prices had problems holding to Monday’s highs on concerns over what new curveball China could throw at the market over its Covid situation. A U.S. government report forecasting the...
investing.com
13.09.22 Macro Morning
Another solid night of improving risk sentiment on stock markets, with European bourses up 2% or more across the continent, while Wall Street also continued its rally as traders begin to anticipate tonight’s latest US inflation print. The USD Index continued to pull back, down another 0.6% mainly due to Euro surging above parity while the Australian dollar also tried to get back above the 69 cent level. On bond markets, 10 year Treasury yields lifted further above the 3.3% level with interest rate expectations firming again, now up to a 90% chance of a 75bps rise at the next Fed meeting. Crude oil lifted out of its depressed state with Brent up nearly 2% while iron ore lost about the same as gold tried to get out of its funk, pushing back above the $1720USD per ounce level.
investing.com
Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 1.08%
Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Energy, REITs and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite rose 1.08%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD),...
investing.com
Oil prices settle higher amid supply concerns heading into winter
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $87.78. U.S. emergency oil...
investing.com
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch. Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
investing.com
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
investing.com
U.S. consumers' inflation expectations fall again, NY Fed says
(Reuters) -U.S. consumers' inflation expectations slid further in August as gasoline prices extended their steep decline from June's record high, a development likely to be welcomed by Federal Reserve policymakers weighing how big an interest rate hike to deliver next week. Consumers in August saw inflation at 5.75% over the...
investing.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus
© Reuters. S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus. U.S. stocks look set to start the new trading session of the week on a firm note, latching onto the upward momentum seen since the middle of last week. Given the lack of any major catalyst for the session, the market participants are likely to trade with caution, especially ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price inflation report.
investing.com
Oil Edges Lower as Demand Concerns, Russia Price Caps Take Focus
Investing.com-- Oil prices edged lower on Monday after a volatile week, as traders gauged concerns over slowing demand and U.S.-led price caps on Russian crude exports. London-traded Brent oil futures fell 0.3% to $92.14 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.9% to $86.05 a barrel by 20:18 ET (00:18 GMT). Both contracts settled slightly lower after a volatile run last week, as a minimal supply cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies did little to offset fears of slowing demand in China.
investing.com
Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K
Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K. Perhaps BTC and the wider market are turning bullish ahead of the Ethereum Merge which is scheduled for Sept. 14, or maybe the elusive bottom is finally in. Weekly chart data from TradingView shows that on June 27 and Aug. 15, Bitcoin’s relative strength index had dropped to lows not seen since 2019.
investing.com
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate
Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
Comments / 0