Baltimore, MD

Boston Globe

Red Sox’ Brayan Bello takes shutout into the 6th, but 3-run inning lifts Orioles to 3-2 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are experiencing meaningful games. “This is going to be really beneficial for them going forward into next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight ballgame in a pennant race against the Red Sox, that’s only going to be helpful going forward.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Gunnar Henderson's 2-run single caps Orioles' rally past Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson's two-run single in the sixth inning lifted the Baltimore Orioles past the visiting Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday night. Henderson added a double and Cedric Mullins had three hits for the Orioles (73-65), who rallied from an early 2-0 deficit. Xander Bogaerts had three hits including a...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The division lead they’ve enjoyed for most of the season gone, the New York Mets returned to a reliable mix of timely power and terrific pitching to move back in front in the NL East. Chris Bassitt threw seven strong innings in Game 1 and Jacob deGrom was even better in Game 2 as the Mets swept a doubleheader from the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Bassitt (13-7) allowed one run in a 5-1 victory in the opener, then deGrom (5-1) gave up just three hits in a 10-0 romp in the nightcap as the Mets pushed back ahead of Atlanta by a half-game in a division race that appears it could go down to the wire. “I said it from day one, it’s going to be a tight race and it should be a tight race,” said shortstop Francisco Lindor, who went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs in Game 2.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Astros face the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (60-78, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (89-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (11-8, 2.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +117; over/under is 7...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Bryan Baker winds up the Toronto Blue Jays, triggering the benches to clear with players storming onto the field as things get heated in AL East game

Benches cleared during the seventh inning of Baltimore's game against Toronto on Tuesday night after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to make a hand signal towards the Blue Jays' dugout. Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh, then appeared to make a 'chirping' signal with...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
QUEENS, NY

