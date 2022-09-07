Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio hold narrow leads in key Florida races, AARP poll says
TALLAHASSEE — Republican incumbents Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio hold narrow leads over their Democratic opponents, according to a new poll that includes the state's coveted older voters. DeSantis leads U.S. Rep. and former governor Charlie Crist 50%-47% in the gubernatorial race, and Rubio leads Congresswoman Val...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more
Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
