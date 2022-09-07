Read full article on original website
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
Angel Taylor to perform at City Winery Atlanta Sept. 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Trin-i-tee 5:7 member Angel Taylor will perform at City Winery Atlanta’s Sunday brunch Sept. 18. Taylor recently released her new single “Speak,” a cover of Donnie McClurkin’s “Speak to My Heart.” It’s her debut single as a solo artist.
INTERVIEW: Postino opens in Buckhead
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wine gallery Postino opens today in Buckhead! The restaurant occupies a former Blockbuster and pays homage to its former tenant. Rodney Harris went to the restaurant to check out the food and the restaurant’s wall of VHS tapes.
Pumpkins at Callaway returns Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pumpkins at Callaway will return to Callaway Resort & Gardens Sept. 16. The centerpiece of the event is a three-acre corn maze. The corn maze is in Cason’s Vegetable Garden, one of the last projects of the resort’s namesake. It will feature winding paths in the shape of an azalea, a flower native to Georgia.
LCF Georgia celebrates Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latino Community Fund Georgia is celebrating Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month with events all over northern Georgia. Most of the events are free, but some are ticketed or require registration. The celebrations will bring many free festivals to the area, making them the perfect way...
Atlanta’s Streetcar set to expand to the Beltline, but is it worth it
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, transportation officials held a public meeting to outline the latest designs of the Streetcar East Extension Project. The project, which is set to start operation in 2027, is 30% designed. MARTA officials tell CBS46 News it is projected to cost between $176-215 million, paid...
Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
‘Wonderfully Made’ LGBTQ+R(eligion) film to debut in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Wonderfully Made” is a documentary film exploring the challenges and aspirations of LGBTQ+ Catholics. The film is set to premiere September 24 at 5:00 p.m. inside the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. It is the first of a planned docu-series, each episode of which will focus on other faith traditions and LGBTQ+ identities.
Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
Community rallies to save Little 5 Points Star Bar
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A long-standing dive bar in Little 5 Points has received support from thousands of people worried a redevelopment plan could shut the business down for good. Third & Urban, an Atlanta-based developer, announced plans for a multi-use development at the corner of Moreland and Euclid Ave....
Week 4 Football Rankings
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In Class 7A, No. 1 Buford was off on a bye at 3-0 and No. 2 Grayson improved to 4-0 with a 51-24 win over Spartanburg (SC). No. 3 Mill Creek was also off this week at 3-0 and Colquitt County remains No. 4 after its impressive 48-27 win over Lee County that improved the Packers’ record to 4-0. Parkview took a significant jump from No. 8 to No. 5 this week after its 48-21 win over North Gwinnett that improved the Panthers to 3-0. Carrollton remains No. 6 and scored a 52-0 win over Villa Rica to improve to 4-0 and North Cobb dropped to No. 7 as a result of Parkview climbing to No. 5. The rest of the poll includes No. 8 Walton, No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain and No. 9 Valdosta—who is debuting in the poll following its 25-0 win over Warner Robins and replacing Collins Hill in the process.
First Alert Forecast | Tuesday morning... the coolest in months!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After reaching temperatures in the lower 80s in many neighborhoods this afternoon, temperatures have cooled into the 70s behind a ‘cool front’. Tuesday morning is forecast to be the coolest since May 10th in Atlanta. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures cool into the...
Abortion ranks as top issue among Georgia Latinos, poll finds
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the economy and crime are the top priorities of Georgia’s Hispanic voters in 2022, abortion has made the list for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted by two of the nation’s Latino civil rights and advocacy organizations. UnidosUS, a Latino...
Rally set for Tuesday demanding Atlanta Medical Center remain open
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally is set for Tuesday to stop the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The rally, set for 6:30 pm, is being organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation which, according to its website, is calling for the “socialist transformation of society.”. Wellstar informed...
Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
Chido & Padre’s to celebrate Mexican Independence Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Buckhead restaurant Chido & Padre’s will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the restaurant will have a suckling pig taco bar with mojo and sour orange suckling pig taco plates, selling three tacos for $22. There will also be a garnish station with tomatillo, salsa verde, cilantro, onions, radishes, and cotija cheese. The restaurant’s regular menu will still be available during the event.
Missing 17-year-old Ohio teenage girl located safe in Georgia, reunited with family
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials have confirmed to CBS46 News that 17-year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe. Emma walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and she has been reunited with her father. “FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public...
Atlanta non-profit Silence the Shame to host suicide awareness summit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With September being national suicide prevention awareness month, an Atlanta non-profit is gearing up to offer a summit in order to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Silence the Shame Inc. is hosting its 2nd annual My Life is a Gift Suicide Awareness Summit...
Children’s Museum of Atlanta announces Latinx Heritage Month programming
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Children’s Museum of Atlanta has announced a slew of events celebrating Latinx Heritage Month. Visitors will learn about Latinx history and culture through a variety of activities through daily programs. Some programs will spotlight Colombian artist Ignacio Gómez Jaramillo and Venezuelan zoologist Zuleyma Tang...
Agnes Scott College ranked as country’s most innovative
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - U.S News & World Report has named Agnes Scott College in Decatur as the nation’s most innovative for the fifth year in a row. The college also ranked first in first-year experiences and was named one of the best value schools in the United States.
New COVID-19 boosters available Sept. 12 at several Fulton County locations
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Board of Health will begin offering the new COVID-19 boosters, which protect against the original Covid strain as well as omicron, on Monday, Sept. 12. The vaccine will be available to those above the age of 12 whose most recent booster or vaccination...
