Opelousas, LA

kalb.com

Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Alexandria Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m., locating Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman injured by gunfire in Scotlandville area, officials say

A woman was shot and injured Monday in the Scotlandville area, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said. The shooting happened at 5 p.m., Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. Baton Rouge EMS transported her from the scene in the 9700 block of Merganser Drive to the hospital, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

APD investigating Saturday night homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Alexandria man who was a suspect in a criminal investigation. At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4600 block of Green Street regarding a report of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
wbrz.com

Pregnant woman shot in North Baton Rouge gunfire Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting in the Scotlandville area Monday afternoon where a pregnant woman was shot, sources said. The shooting happened near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Monday. Sources told WBRZ a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Public's help needed after man shot on Cooper Drive in Lafayette Friday night

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a man was shot on Cooper Drive Friday night. Lafayette police officers responded to the 200 block of Cooper Drive around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Investigators determined a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. He’s currently in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two Opelousas men arrested in alleged illegal gun sale

Two Opelousas men were booked on weapons charges after detectives investigated a planned illegal gun sale, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Kenneth Troy Manuel, 26, was booked with three counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Manuel has a prior criminal history of illegal carrying of weapons, resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and assault by drive by shooting, according to an LPSO statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison, between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Floyd Simpson, 74, 276 Apartment Court Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man, 58, struck and killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery

A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

