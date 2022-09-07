Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Alexandria Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m., locating Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.
theadvocate.com
Woman injured by gunfire in Scotlandville area, officials say
A woman was shot and injured Monday in the Scotlandville area, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said. The shooting happened at 5 p.m., Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. Baton Rouge EMS transported her from the scene in the 9700 block of Merganser Drive to the hospital, said EMS spokesman Mike Chustz.
cenlanow.com
APD investigating Saturday night homicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Alexandria man who was a suspect in a criminal investigation. At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4600 block of Green Street regarding a report of...
wbrz.com
Pregnant woman shot in North Baton Rouge gunfire Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting in the Scotlandville area Monday afternoon where a pregnant woman was shot, sources said. The shooting happened near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. Police were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Monday. Sources told WBRZ a...
Lafayette Police responded to a major crash Monday
Sgt. Robin Green told KATC, the crash took place at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 7:56 a.m.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigating shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court, official says
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting Monday in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Court, a spokesperson said. The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. "There is a victim; we are awaiting confirmation of the extent of injuries," Lt. Don Coppola Jr., police spokesman said. This is a developing...
18-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting at Mamou police chief [VIDEO]
According to the Eunice Police Department (EPD), an 18-year-old has been arrested after shooting at a Police Chief.
2 injured in shooting on Crandal Ave. in Rayne
The Rayne Police Department is currently on the scene of a double shooting.
Scott Police trying to identify person accused of theft
The woman allegedly walked into a Scott store and put several bottles of liquor in her purse, then left without paying, police say.
theadvocate.com
Ex-state trooper pleads guilty to misdemeanor for traffic stop shooting of unarmed man
A former Louisiana state trooper who shot an unarmed man in the back as he fled from a 2018 traffic stop, partially paralyzing him, struck a plea deal with prosecutors Monday, concluding a rare case of a law enforcement agent facing criminal charges after a use-of-force incident. Louisiana State Police...
theadvocate.com
Public's help needed after man shot on Cooper Drive in Lafayette Friday night
The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a man was shot on Cooper Drive Friday night. Lafayette police officers responded to the 200 block of Cooper Drive around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Investigators determined a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. He’s currently in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Scott Police search for woman who allegedly stole from local grocery store
The Scott Police Department are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole from a local grocery store.
theadvocate.com
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing into building on Guilbeau Road
An arrest has been made after an alleged drunk driver left the roadway Friday and crashed into a driving school building. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the individual driving the vehicle has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Authorities said that the crash took place at the...
theadvocate.com
Two Opelousas men arrested in alleged illegal gun sale
Two Opelousas men were booked on weapons charges after detectives investigated a planned illegal gun sale, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Kenneth Troy Manuel, 26, was booked with three counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Manuel has a prior criminal history of illegal carrying of weapons, resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and assault by drive by shooting, according to an LPSO statement.
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison, between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. Floyd Simpson, 74, 276 Apartment Court Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI...
Lafayette police investigate hit and run that killed pedestrian
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Armed robber arrested after opening fire in Youngsville Dollar General
According to the Youngsville Police Department (YPD), a man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Dollar General.
LPD: One wounded in Cooper Dr. shooting
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lafayette last night.
theadvocate.com
Man, 58, struck and killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery
A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
brproud.com
BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
