ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rio Grande Sun

Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority

Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
ESPANOLA, NM
newmexiconewsport.com

Blind Drunk: Paying The Tab

Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bernalillo, NM
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo, NM
Government
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
bernco.gov

Planning & Development Services

Bernalillo County’s uniqueness and quality of life is tied to strong neighborhoods and active residents. Neighborhood associations and other groups play a vital role in enhancing and strengthening their own neighborhoods. The Bernalillo County Neighborhood Grant Program was created to assist neighborhood groups to continue their participation and outreach to their members and all residents of Bernalillo County.
BERNALILLO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Reading The Signs Along State Road 4

Confusing signs along State Road 4 were the topic of a nicely done presentation by Travis Moulton at the September 1 meeting of the Transportation Board. Neither Mr. Moulton nor any of the other persons present, including me, could find any basis in law for the “Ride Single File” signs. There is some indication that they might be advisory, but their color and design is normally used for signs describing a legal requirement.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ksfr.org

NM Democrats respond to Mark Ronchetti's education plan

New Mexico Senate President Pro Temp Mimi Stewart held a press conference Tuesday morning in Albuquerque to respond to the education plan unveiled by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The plan released this morning by Ronchetti’s campaign is split into eight different categories. “Making Up For Lost Time”, “Put...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Michael Quezada
Person
Debbie Armstrong
KRQE News 13

Judge keeps South Valley murder suspect in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Gonzales, the brother of Fabian Gonzales, will remain behind bars until trial. The state asked the court to keep 44-year-old Gonzales locked up after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he shot and killed Abner Antillon in the South Valley in August over an argument about speeding. Prosecutors showed security camera […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linda Garcia#Politics Local#Election Local#Dist
KOAT 7

Rules for Safe Outdoor Spaces in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At Wednesday night's Albuquerque City Council meeting, Councilor Pat Davis mentioned the rules for how safe outdoor spaces will operate. “I think neighbors are right in the regard that we have not shared enough information about how these will address neighborhood issues,” Davis said. First...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawyers for Qiaunt Kelley question his competency in detention hearing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for Qiaunt Kelley, the man involved in a SWAT standoff that turned into a deadly housefire are questioning his competency. Thursday, the state was asking a judge to keep Kelley behind bars until trial, but before the hearing could get started, the defense raised issues about his competency. Officers were attempting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Española to Open New Police Station

Española Police Department is moving to a new police station on Riverside Drive from its current location on Industrial Park Road. City officials said they hope to have the department settled into the new station by Jan. 1, 2023. The building — at 1710 N. Riverside Dr. — was formerly occupied by the United States Forest Service.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy