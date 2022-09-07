Read full article on original website
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Rio Grande Sun
Españolans Discuss Trash Woes and Council Sends Complaint to Solid Waste Authority
Española City Council voted to send an official notice to North Central Solid Waste Authority during their emergency meeting held on Sept. 8. The council decision — put forth by Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Sue Martinez — consisted of a formal complaint against North Central Solid Waste Authority for an alleged breach of agreement between the two entities for curbside garbage collection services.
New Mexico hopes to get over 300 new police officers across the state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new state fund is giving hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to police departments across New Mexico with the intent of helping hire new cops. The funds are expected to pay for as many as 317 new police officers. Earlier this year, legislators and state leaders recognized a statewide shortage […]
kunm.org
THURS: Complaint says Republican AG candidate hasn’t lived in NM long enough to run for office, + More
Complaint: Republican candidate for state AG hasn’t lived in NM long enough to run for office - By Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. A former Bernalillo County official alleged on Wednesday that the Republican candidate for New Mexico attorney general has not lived in New Mexico for long enough to be qualified to run for the office.
newmexiconewsport.com
Blind Drunk: Paying The Tab
Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
bernco.gov
Planning & Development Services
Bernalillo County’s uniqueness and quality of life is tied to strong neighborhoods and active residents. Neighborhood associations and other groups play a vital role in enhancing and strengthening their own neighborhoods. The Bernalillo County Neighborhood Grant Program was created to assist neighborhood groups to continue their participation and outreach to their members and all residents of Bernalillo County.
losalamosreporter.com
Reading The Signs Along State Road 4
Confusing signs along State Road 4 were the topic of a nicely done presentation by Travis Moulton at the September 1 meeting of the Transportation Board. Neither Mr. Moulton nor any of the other persons present, including me, could find any basis in law for the “Ride Single File” signs. There is some indication that they might be advisory, but their color and design is normally used for signs describing a legal requirement.
Recreational shooting on public lands causing safety concerns in Santa Fe County
Trash, liquor bottles, spent shell casings, and even couches and chairs litter one such makeshift shooting range in the back country off of County Road 56C southwest of Santa Fe.
ksfr.org
NM Democrats respond to Mark Ronchetti's education plan
New Mexico Senate President Pro Temp Mimi Stewart held a press conference Tuesday morning in Albuquerque to respond to the education plan unveiled by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The plan released this morning by Ronchetti’s campaign is split into eight different categories. “Making Up For Lost Time”, “Put...
New Mexico officials still searching for tiger after gun, drug bust
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) said, often, illegally-owned exotic animals are discovered living in poor conditions.
Affordable housing complex for seniors proposed on Albuquerque’s east Central corridor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans to develop a new affordable housing community in Albuquerque for seniors is in the works. The plan is to build it on state trust lands. The city says there’s a need for affordable senior housing projects like this because of Albuquerque’s aging population. Agnes Vallejos is the Department of Senior […]
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
Judge keeps South Valley murder suspect in jail until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Gonzales, the brother of Fabian Gonzales, will remain behind bars until trial. The state asked the court to keep 44-year-old Gonzales locked up after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he shot and killed Abner Antillon in the South Valley in August over an argument about speeding. Prosecutors showed security camera […]
KOAT 7
Rules for Safe Outdoor Spaces in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At Wednesday night's Albuquerque City Council meeting, Councilor Pat Davis mentioned the rules for how safe outdoor spaces will operate. “I think neighbors are right in the regard that we have not shared enough information about how these will address neighborhood issues,” Davis said. First...
Albuquerque City Council approves turning old convent into apartments
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors approved an agreement with a developer to turn an old convent into apartments. The building on 7th and Copper is boarded up and falling apart. Developer Mark Baker is wanting to turn it into the Villa Agave Apartments. It will consist of 15 apartments and $400,000 in MRA funding will […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
Lawyers for Qiaunt Kelley question his competency in detention hearing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys for Qiaunt Kelley, the man involved in a SWAT standoff that turned into a deadly housefire are questioning his competency. Thursday, the state was asking a judge to keep Kelley behind bars until trial, but before the hearing could get started, the defense raised issues about his competency. Officers were attempting […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
Rio Grande Sun
Española to Open New Police Station
Española Police Department is moving to a new police station on Riverside Drive from its current location on Industrial Park Road. City officials said they hope to have the department settled into the new station by Jan. 1, 2023. The building — at 1710 N. Riverside Dr. — was formerly occupied by the United States Forest Service.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
“The noise is just unbearable”: Corrales residents want Albuquerque bar to quiet down
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A usually quiet neighborhood in Bernalillo County isn’t so quiet on Friday and Saturday nights. “Some nights you can hear the music plain as day and the announcer that’s happening there, like, it sounds like a DJ,” said Jennifer Kruse, who lives nearby. Those who live in Corrales’s Sky View Acres neighborhood […]
