Confusing signs along State Road 4 were the topic of a nicely done presentation by Travis Moulton at the September 1 meeting of the Transportation Board. Neither Mr. Moulton nor any of the other persons present, including me, could find any basis in law for the “Ride Single File” signs. There is some indication that they might be advisory, but their color and design is normally used for signs describing a legal requirement.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO