Tree Hugger

Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
motor1.com

Ram ProMaster shorty camper has everything including the kitchen sink

One look at the Ram ProMaster (aka Fiat Ducato in Europe), especially in the shorter wheelbase configurations, and we're unsure whether it's fit to be converted into a camper. But as we're proven in the past, nothing's impossible for outfitters out there. Case in point: this camper conversion of a...
CNET

New Jackery 1000 Pro Does Something Few Other Solar Generators Can

Solar generators seem to be entering a golden era, and the Jackery 1000 Pro is a good example of why: Serious power, comfortable portability and a potent set of available solar panels that can charge the unit from the sun as rapidly as from a wall outlet. The system is much more expensive than the iconic Honda EU2200i gas-powered generator but may be worth it if you value real self-sufficiency and nearly silent power that's easy to trot out for convenience as well as survival.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 45-Minute, Tool-Free Redo Gives an IKEA MALM Dresser a Trendy New Look for Just $30

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For tenants in walk-up apartments, flat-pack furniture is definitely easiest for getting up and down the stairs on move-in and move-out days — and the days in between, too! The only problem is, if you end up with all flat-pack furniture, it can be tough for your space to feel different from big box showrooms or stock retailer images.
Apartment Therapy

See How a Stager Transformed an Awkward Bedroom in a New Zealand Home

After renting out their home for several years, the owners of a three-bed, one-bath house in Kamo, Whangarei, New Zealand, decided to put it on the market. But it was in need of a facelift first. So they tapped Jessica Scott, creative director and founder of ​Whangarei Homestagers, to stage...
Gadget Flow

Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet makes saving energy easy and rewarding

Save energy bills in style with the Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet. This power outlet has a clever, modular design. The cube-shaped modular layout makes its power outlets versatile, tidy, and space efficient. But what truly makes it stand out is the compatible software. The AI-based eMission Control learns from your usage, the local utility grid data, and then turns power on and off. This way, your can easily save energy and reduce carbon emissions on plugged-in electronics without disrupting yoru lifestyle. Additionally, it also guides you on ways to offset emissions, such as tree planting and eWaste recycling. The Teak Smart Cube comes in 3 options. These include Teak as a central power hub or 2 standalone smart plugs distributed in home.
Family Handyman

This Digital Torque Wrench Adapter Is Essential for DIY Mechanics

Perhaps I’m a tinkerer at heart. I may also be a bit frugal. But whenever something mechanical I own needs a repair, I try to do it myself. If it’s a big job like replacing the rear differential in my truck. I don’t have the time, space or confidence to tackle it. But for smaller issues with my bicycle, lawn mower, snowblower, boat, motorcycle or family vehicles, I try to fix them myself.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Wood Filler Rescues Two Free Facebook Marketplace Nightstands in a $125 Flip

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re a beginner furniture upcycler — or even a seasoned DIYer like Christina Clericuzio, aka @flipdaddie on TikTok and Instagram — Facebook is your best friend for scoring free furniture for a nothing-to-lose, experimental DIY.
hunker.com

Aromatherapist Amy Galper: How Essential Oils Benefit Our Homes

Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes. "It could even be like a passive diffuser which means just putting a few drops on a cotton ball and leaving it around the room or putting a drop on a pillow on your couch, you know, and have it diffuse that way." — Amy Galper on ways to use essential oils in our home.
People

This Chic Bedside Lamp That Has 13,600+ Five-Star Ratings Can Be Dimmed with Just One Touch, and It's on Sale

Bonus: The Amazon best-seller can also charge your devices A good bedside lamp is a bedroom essential — it can make or break your nighttime reading sessions and help you illuminate your path when you wake up for a midnight snack, all while adding decorative value to your space.  So, if you think it's time to add a bedside lamp to your bedroom or simply just want to update your current one, you may want to check out the Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB Ports and Touch Control,...
hunker.com

Aldi Revealed Two New Ice Creams in Classic Fall Flavors

I scream, you scream, we all scream for autumnal ice cream! Fall-flavored treats don't have to be limited to just coffee and cookies. The eagle eyes of Instagrammer @aldifavoritefinds spotted two new seasonal ice cream flavors in the freezer aisle at Aldi: apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice. There's no denying...
