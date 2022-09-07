Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Could Be Viewed Differently By Investors Because Of These Numbers

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....

STOCKS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO