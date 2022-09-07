Read full article on original website
FBI locates 121 missing kids, child trafficking victims in nationwide operation
The FBI announced on Monday that it has located up to 121 missing children and child trafficking victims in a nationwide sting operation. In a news release, the agency said that its “Operation Cross Country” initiative helped locate more than 200 victims of human trafficking and related crimes during the first two weeks of this month.
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
Former West Virginia fentanyl addict describes recovery as border-smuggled drugs wrack state
West Virginia resident Justin Smith had been using narcotics since age 14, but has now been clean for over a year after most recently being addicted to fentanyl, he told Fox News in a Wednesday interview. Smith told "The Story" he also has a young son who is currently in...
NBC News
Eight years after Hawaii disappearance of Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, ex-boyfriend found guilty of murder
More than eight years after Moreira “Mo” Monsalve disappeared in Hawaii, her ex-boyfriend Bernard Brown has been found guilty of her murder. Mo was reportedly last seen by Brown, on January 12, 2014, when she stopped by his Wailuku residence. Two days later, the 46-year-old was reported missing by her daughter, Alexis Felicilda.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii Man Convicted of Murder After Claiming Nurse Caused Stabbing Victim’s Death During CPR
A Hawaii man was convicted late this week of stabbing a 19-year-old California resident to death during the early summer of 2021. Oscar K. Cardona, 23, was found guilty by jurors in Oahu Circuit Court of murder in the second degree over the death of Elian Delacerda, who died during the early morning hours near a beach in Waikiki.
Men hired homeless people to cash their fake checks, feds say. Many got arrested
“The homeless individuals bore the brunt of this conduct as many of them ended up serving significant periods of incarceration while the defendants just drove away.”
buzzfeednews.com
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
'The Government Needed a Scapegoat': 75-Year-Old Man Charged With Opioid Conspiracy Cleared
A small blow against Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) overreach. James Barclay was an accounts receivable manager for the wholesale pharmaceutical distributor Miami-Luken. The feds said doing his job made him a drug dealer worthy of criminal prosecution. "I was indicted because the DEA failed to do their job, and the...
Aussie Teen Held in U.S. Prison for 10 Days After Traveling for Job Interview
A 19-year-old from Australia was held in a federal detention center in Hawaii for 10 days after failing to satisfy entry requirements upon his arrival, The Guardian Australia reported Sunday. Aboard a flight for the first time in his life, Cameron Carter was traveling on the visa waiver program to Wyoming, where he intended to stay with a friend and interview for jobs, he told the outlet. Stopped at customs and pulled out for an interview, “once I got sat down and asked questions it was, yeah, I’m fucked,” Carter said. Though he had a flight back to Australia booked...
