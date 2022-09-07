ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie Teen Held in U.S. Prison for 10 Days After Traveling for Job Interview

A 19-year-old from Australia was held in a federal detention center in Hawaii for 10 days after failing to satisfy entry requirements upon his arrival, The Guardian Australia reported Sunday. Aboard a flight for the first time in his life, Cameron Carter was traveling on the visa waiver program to Wyoming, where he intended to stay with a friend and interview for jobs, he told the outlet. Stopped at customs and pulled out for an interview, “once I got sat down and asked questions it was, yeah, I’m fucked,” Carter said. Though he had a flight back to Australia booked...
