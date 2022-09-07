ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wrtv.com

IFD crews rescue dog from 12-foot trench

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters needed just 90 minutes on Monday to rescue a dog that had fallen in a 12-foot trench. At 9:38 a.m., firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Parker Avenue on a report of a dog that had fallen into a trench. The IFD Trench...
wrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Interstate 465 near Rockville Road

Indianapolis — An out-of-town motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in Indianapolis when they wrecked near the exit to Rockville Road on Interstate 465. According to Indiana State Police, dispatchers received numerous calls about a serious crash involving a motorcycle at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival of trooper Daryl Smith, a man was found unconscious and unresponsive alongside the Rockville Road ramp.
wrtv.com

Woman arrested after shooting on I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department says at one person was shot on I-69 at the 207 mile marker Saturday. No information about the number of victims or what led up to the shooting was released. Police say it was not a random act and everyone involved has been...
