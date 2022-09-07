Read full article on original website
American Red Cross opens shelter for residents displaced in Indianapolis apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross has opened a shelter after they say 21 apartment units were affected by a fire Saturday. The Indianapolis Fire Department has not released any information on the fire, which took place at the Avoca Apartments near Washington Street and Emerson Avenue. The shelter...
IFD crews rescue dog from 12-foot trench
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters needed just 90 minutes on Monday to rescue a dog that had fallen in a 12-foot trench. At 9:38 a.m., firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Parker Avenue on a report of a dog that had fallen into a trench. The IFD Trench...
Community members frustrated by violence after fight at Indy funeral home
INDIANAPOLIS — High emotions at a funeral on Saturday created an unwanted scene that no family should have to endure after a fight took over a moment of grief. "It seems as if there were high emotions for whatever reason for whatever side," Antonio Lipscomb said. Lipscomb says he...
Mother, boyfriend indicted 3 years after baby Amiah Robertson's disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant girl who went missing three years ago has been indicted on neglect charges, along with her boyfriend. Amber Robertson and Robert Lyons both face four counts of varying degrees of neglect of a dependent, all stemming from the disappearance of Amiah Robertson.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Interstate 465 near Rockville Road
Indianapolis — An out-of-town motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in Indianapolis when they wrecked near the exit to Rockville Road on Interstate 465. According to Indiana State Police, dispatchers received numerous calls about a serious crash involving a motorcycle at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival of trooper Daryl Smith, a man was found unconscious and unresponsive alongside the Rockville Road ramp.
Amiah Robertson: Everything we know about the 8-month-old baby who went missing in 2019
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County grand jury has indicted an Indianapolis mother and her former boyfriend on neglect charges in the case of missing baby Amiah Robertson, who was last seen alive more than three years ago. Amber Robertson, 23, faces four counts of neglect of a dependent stemming...
Indy man sentenced to 60 years for murder, claims he was trying to commit suicide instead
INDIANAPOLIS — The man convicted of killing a woman in June 2020 received a sentence of 60 years on Monday. After a three-day trial, Kendale Abel was convicted of murdering Ashley Richardson on June 9, 2020. According to court documents, on the night of the murder, Abel called officers...
Woman arrested after shooting on I-69 in Fishers
FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department says at one person was shot on I-69 at the 207 mile marker Saturday. No information about the number of victims or what led up to the shooting was released. Police say it was not a random act and everyone involved has been...
