Get lost: Kraken-themed corn maze will benefit charities
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — If you like the sound of whispering wind and rustling leaves as you lose yourself in the corn rows, love the Seattle Kraken — or both — this activity might be for you. This year, the design for the Stocker Farms corn maze will...
The Suburban Times
Record Breaking Adoptions for Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County set a record-breaking milestone with the most adoptions in a single month in over 20 years. The shelter had a total of 701 adoptions in August, with 422 of those adoptions occurring during...
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
Fire envelopes, destroys Capitol Hill home
SEATTLE — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood overnight. The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the fire in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue, near Union Street, at 1:03 a.m. on Friday. Firefighters said flames enveloped the home, which was vacant.
Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives largest donation in 47-year-history
The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest in its 47-year history. The donations were made by Stuart and Molly Sloan. Stuart Sloan is the owner of University Village, an outdoor mall in Seattle. He is also the founding sponsor of Obliteride, an annual fundraising event for Fred Hutch.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
Stay in This Sexy 1920s Vacation Cabin in Washington [PHOTOS]
If you’re looking to book a cozy romantic getaway this fall or winter, this cute little 1920s cabin is a perfect choice. This Hood Canal hideaway has been recently remodeled and sits in the woods perched on the shores of Hood Canal near Seabeck, Washington. Imagine relaxing in the...
425magazine.com
Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale
An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wiborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Mourns The Passing of Seattle’s “First Lady Of Gospel” Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright
The greater Seattle community and people worldwide are mourning the death of Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright. Wright, who was the founder and director of the Total Experience Gospel Choir of Seattle, is well-known for her voice and the high-energy and stellar performances by the Total Experience Choir for over 50 years. The choir has sung in at least 38 states, 22 countries, and have performed for United States presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and made at least seven recordings of their own. In addition to singing behind Barry Manilow at KeyArena in 2015, and on the song “Save Me” on Dave Matthews’s CD Some Devil, the choir has appeared in television commercials and numerous radio programs.
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
KOMO News
2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District
TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
Soil Inside Flower Pot Spontaneously Combusts, Sparks House Fire
Nobody was hurt in the fire, according to officials.
Brawl at Pike Place Market restaurant patio sparks safety concerns
SEATTLE — A viral video showed a brawl on the patio of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Saturday. The man who started the fight is believed to have been homeless. Restaurant owners told KIRO 7′s Ryan Simms that similar incidents are a reality of having patio seating and it is happening as the city’s homeless crisis appears to be worsening.
KING-5
Abandoned Lynnwood pizza restaurant destroyed in fire
Emergency crews responded to a fire at the abandoned Alfy's Pizza building in Lynnwood around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: Hey, Centralia City Council — What Are You Thinking?
I don’t remember when I’ve been more upset about the Centralia City Council’s attitude than when a recent article in this newspaper revealed the thinking about the future — if there is one — of the city’s outdoor swimming pool. I wish I had...
q13fox.com
'Go now' evacuations issued due to wildfire in Lewis County; 1,200 residents impacted
PACKWOOD, Wash. - Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. About 1,200 residents are impacted by the evacuation orders. According to Lewis County Emergency Management (LCEM), communities in Goat...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Suspected raffle ticket scammers struggle to answer questions
Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. Beware of people selling raffle tickets for an alleged youth basketball team called the “Knights.” Gig Harbor officers spoke with suspected scammers doing that in the parking lot of a store on Point Fosdick Drive on Aug. 30.
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — (AP) — Among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound over the weekend was a Spokane civil rights activist, a business owner and the founder of a Washington state winery and his family. The U.S. Coast Guard...
Seattle firefighters pull apart play structure to free stuck child
SEATTLE — Firefighters came to the rescue of a 6-year-old whose arm got stuck in a play structure on Thursday evening in Seattle. Crews were called near the 7700 block of 25th Avenue Northeast to assist the child. According to firefighters, the child’s arm had gotten stuck in the...
Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
