Gig Harbor, WA

The Suburban Times

Record Breaking Adoptions for Tacoma Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County set a record-breaking milestone with the most adoptions in a single month in over 20 years. The shelter had a total of 701 adoptions in August, with 422 of those adoptions occurring during...
TACOMA, WA
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See

Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
BEAVER DAM, KY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire envelopes, destroys Capitol Hill home

SEATTLE — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood overnight. The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the fire in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue, near Union Street, at 1:03 a.m. on Friday. Firefighters said flames enveloped the home, which was vacant.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
425magazine.com

Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale

An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wiborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Mourns The Passing of Seattle’s “First Lady Of Gospel” Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright

The greater Seattle community and people worldwide are mourning the death of Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright. Wright, who was the founder and director of the Total Experience Gospel Choir of Seattle, is well-known for her voice and the high-energy and stellar performances by the Total Experience Choir for over 50 years. The choir has sung in at least 38 states, 22 countries, and have performed for United States presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and made at least seven recordings of their own. In addition to singing behind Barry Manilow at KeyArena in 2015, and on the song “Save Me” on Dave Matthews’s CD Some Devil, the choir has appeared in television commercials and numerous radio programs.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District

TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brawl at Pike Place Market restaurant patio sparks safety concerns

SEATTLE — A viral video showed a brawl on the patio of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Saturday. The man who started the fight is believed to have been homeless. Restaurant owners told KIRO 7′s Ryan Simms that similar incidents are a reality of having patio seating and it is happening as the city’s homeless crisis appears to be worsening.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

