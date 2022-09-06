The greater Seattle community and people worldwide are mourning the death of Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright. Wright, who was the founder and director of the Total Experience Gospel Choir of Seattle, is well-known for her voice and the high-energy and stellar performances by the Total Experience Choir for over 50 years. The choir has sung in at least 38 states, 22 countries, and have performed for United States presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and made at least seven recordings of their own. In addition to singing behind Barry Manilow at KeyArena in 2015, and on the song “Save Me” on Dave Matthews’s CD Some Devil, the choir has appeared in television commercials and numerous radio programs.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO