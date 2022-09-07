South Korea has issued a warning to the North and said that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction.”Moon Hong Sik, an acting ministry spokesperson, said on Tuesday: “We warn that the North Korean government would face the overwhelming response by the South Korea-US military alliance and go on the path of self-destruction, if it attempts to use nuclear weapons.”The warning comes days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.The law, according to South Korea’s defense ministry, would only deepen North Korea’s isolation and...

