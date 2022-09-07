Read full article on original website
Related
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
North Korea heading down ‘path of self-destruction’ with nukes, says South
South Korea has issued a warning to the North and said that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction.”Moon Hong Sik, an acting ministry spokesperson, said on Tuesday: “We warn that the North Korean government would face the overwhelming response by the South Korea-US military alliance and go on the path of self-destruction, if it attempts to use nuclear weapons.”The warning comes days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.The law, according to South Korea’s defense ministry, would only deepen North Korea’s isolation and...
Felixstowe port workers to strike again; record grocery inflation; NHS pressures push up long-term sickness – business live
New eight-day strike at Britain’s largest container port announced, as supermarket price surge and long-term sickness prevents more people working
Comments / 1