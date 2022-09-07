Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO