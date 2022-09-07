Read full article on original website
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Put This 2015 Chevy Corvette Z06 In Your Garage For Practically Nothing
For as little as $25, you could own this Corvette. Do you eat, drink, and sleep Corvettes? Is it your dream to own a beautiful Chevy Corvette, but life keeps getting in way, and you just can’t seem to get your hands on one? You may be in luck, and by making a small donation, you could own a 2015 Chevy Corvette convertible Z06 2LZ plus $15K for as little as a $25 donation. Not only is the donation to a great cause, you get more chances to win as a Motorious reader.
Elegant Bugatti Type 57 Headlines RM's St. Moritz Auction
1936 Bugatti Type 57 S Atalante is one of only 17. Bugatti has long been a major player in the German automotive performance game for their incredible dedication to speed and luxury. Through the decades, this brand has grown from a small-time manufacturer of sports cars to one of the biggest auto manufacturers today. Currently selling for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars, the modern examples rolling off the factory floors are pretty insane in their own right. However, some of us tend to find our eyes wandering to the classic cars that made the German manufacturer so admired in the first place.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back
This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
1962 C1 Corvette Parked In Same Spot Since 1970
Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
This Over-the-Top Log Cabin in Montana Just Hit the Market for $17 Million
This rustic Montana retreat may have all the perks of mountain living, but it’s far from your average cabin in the woods. Surrounded by towering pines and set against 24 acres of unspoiled forest, a dramatic log-framed home dubbed Noble Lodge just hit the market for $17 million. And noble it is. The Big Sky Country compound includes a seven-bedroom main house, a guest residence, a 10,500-square-foot heated barn and a myriad of amenities. Nature lovers will take pleasure in the waterfall and creek that run through the property, in addition to an on-site greenhouse and gardens. And that’s before you even get...
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Good News Network
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I’m a coin collector – your 90s Lincoln penny could be worth up to $1,000 – the exact details to look for
CERTAIN elements could boost the value of your one-cent denominations – and one coin collector reveals what to look for on a 1990s penny that could make it worth up to $1,000. When it comes to the Lincoln penny, there are a few designs to look out for. This...
BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette
Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
insideevs.com
Tesla Crashes At 100 MPH At Salt Flats: Family Of Five Survives
Several media outlets are reporting about a recent Tesla crash that occurred at the Bonneville Salt Flats, an area in Utah that's popular for putting cars through the paces in what seems like a relatively safe environment. Think again. Sadly, the family hit a berm while traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. However, fortunately, they all came out of the wreck without any life-threatening injuries.
