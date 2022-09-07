ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
What Neal Brown said after the loss to Kansas

On the game overall: Not a whole lot to say there. On a day that really should have been a celebration for West Virginia fans everywhere with Huggs [WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins] going to the Hall of Fame. I apologize to our fans. Tonight was not good enough. Credit to Kansas. They won the game. Two turnovers were the difference. We played well enough to win on offense. Defense, we couldn’t get off the field. I think we got off the field twice all night. First series of the game, and then the last series of regulation. I didn’t see the interception in overtime. I was on the far end of the field. [JT Daniels] probably missed it inside. I thought they ran into Reese [Smith] on the punt return, but they didn’t call it. I didn’t have eyes on the roughing the passer call, so I can’t comment on that. The replay got cut off.
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
Alabama State
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
Curtis Williams
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost

Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall

A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2

College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
