Eater

Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant

Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car plows through Oakland bike party

A group of Bay Area cyclists were shaken after someone drove a car through their Friday night gathering. Cellphone video shows the vehicle plow through the riders without stopping or yielding.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shortage of Shopping Carts at San Francisco Safeway

Shoppers at a Safeway in San Francisco have been dealing with an inconvenient issue: there are hardly any shopping carts at the supermarket. On Monday, NBC Bay Area counted about five or six shopping markets in the Safeway at Taraval Street and 17th Avenue. "I always park on the roof,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Valencia Street Pizzeria Has Served Its Last Slice

A Mission District restaurant staple has closed after three decades of delivering an affordable dining option to the neighborhood. Arinell Pizza on Valencia Street closed on September 10 despite hopes the Mission District slice shop could stay open. Mission Local reports the 33-year-old institution couldn’t weather the pandemic, even as owner Ron Demirdjian did his best to keep the shop afloat. The 16th and Valencia Street business, a compatriot of other long-standing neighborhood staples like Panchita’s and Pancho Villa Taqueria, served a slice for $4.50 — somewhat of a rarity in the city these days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Paddle boarders rescued from SF Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival

(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe

Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
SAN JOSE, CA
Mission Local

Box it up: Arinell Pizza closes Valencia location today

Savor that slice of Arinell Pizza a little more than usual when you stumble home drunk tonight. It’s likely the last you’ll get in the Mission. “Closing,” reads a message pinned to the pizza window display. “Last day: Sat. Sept. 10th.” The 33-year-old pizza joint, which also has a location in Berkeley, closes the Mission District location due to staffing issues, according to the sign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

BART’s new schedule: What you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday is the first day that BART’s new schedule takes effect. According to a blog post from the transit system, the new schedule will “provide better spaced apart trains, add earlier train options, end scheduled single tracking in San Francisco, and improve transfers between BART and partner transit agencies.” The new […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Ulta Beauty Stores in Petaluma and Santa Rosa Hit by Robbers Again

Two men are behind bars on suspicion of robbing a series of beauty stores. The Ulta Beauty stores in Petaluma and Santa Rosa were both hit by thieves on Sunday. It was the second time it happened in less than a month. Three suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of fragrances, which the suspects were allegedly caught throwing in a dumpster after a high-speed police chase. One suspect was arrested after a short foot chase, while the other was arrested after being caught looking through the dumpster later in the afternoon. The third suspect got away.
SANTA ROSA, CA

