Two men are behind bars on suspicion of robbing a series of beauty stores. The Ulta Beauty stores in Petaluma and Santa Rosa were both hit by thieves on Sunday. It was the second time it happened in less than a month. Three suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of fragrances, which the suspects were allegedly caught throwing in a dumpster after a high-speed police chase. One suspect was arrested after a short foot chase, while the other was arrested after being caught looking through the dumpster later in the afternoon. The third suspect got away.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO