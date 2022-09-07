Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Related
thespartanoracle.com
New Caney versus Porter football rivalry continues at battleline game
Your donation will support the student journalists of Porter High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: The Woodlands Runs Away with a Win in District Opener
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Highlanders and Oak Ridge War Eagles competed against each other in their first district game of the season at Woodforest Bank Stadium Thursday Night. The Highlanders won the match up in a dominate fashion with a score of 45 to 17. Its always an...
Dana Holgorsen gave important advice to Houston fans ahead of Texas Tech game
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen spent eight years in Lubbock as a member of the Texas Tech coaching staff. Needless to say, he knows a little bit about their traditions and what his players can expect come Saturday afternoon. One such tradition is the tortilla toss. Started in 1992 after...
KHOU
Rain video off 290 in Cypress area
Our Grace White is in the Weather Tracker and they spotted this rain off 290 in the Cypress area. Credit: Grace White.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocomotive.com
Deputies Searching For Missing/Runaway Juvenile
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing / Runaway Juvenile. Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on September 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Samara, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A268624.
kingwood.com
Upcoming Road Closure: Friday, September 16 through Monday, Sept
Upcoming Road Closure: Friday, September 16 through Monday, Septmeber 19th. Upcoming Road Closure, plan accordingly. From 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16th through 5 a.m. Monday, September 19th, Loop 494 will be CLOSED between FM 1485 E. (Where it crosses the railroad tracks) and FM 1485 (near Fish Tales restaurant) in New Caney.
Houston Chronicle
Strong storm warning issued as system heads for Houston carrying possible damaging winds, half-inch hail
Forecasts of a relatively mild week of weather in Houston are likely to be defied Wednesday evening by a fast-moving system of storms coming in from north of the city. Space City Weather's Matt Lanza tweeted news of a band of storms "plowing southward" from north of town and warned his followers about a forthcoming period of "strong, gusty and perhaps damaging winds" backed by lightning and heavy downpours.
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road
Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
Click2Houston.com
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920
This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
cw39.com
Fort Bend County deputies looking for missing Katy teen
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Authorities are searching for a teenage girl in Katy who has been missing since Monday. Leila Skaini, 15, was last seen on Monday close to her home in the 6800 block of Gaston Road in Katy, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
Officials announce Sept. 16 opening of new mini-golf entertainment complex on Washington Avenue
The Houston location of Puttery, a new mini-golf entertainment complex announced in 2021, will open Sept. 12 at 1818 Washington Ave., Houston. (Courtesy Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC) The Houston location of Puttery, a new mini-golf entertainment complex announced in 2021, will open Sept. 12 at 1818 Washington Ave., Houston,...
Honored to have been chosen as Business of the Month
Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Honored to have been chosen as Business of the Month by Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Thank you to all of our customers, family and friends for your support.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED
It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
cw39.com
Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say
MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
Here are 3 things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 9-10
Here are three things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Sept. 9-10. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Players at The Owen Theater is performing "School of Rock" in Conroe. 7:30 p.m. $25 (per ticket). 25 Metcalf St., Conroe. 936 539 4090. www.owentheatre.com/event/school-of-rock-2022/. Sept. 10: Attend a car show.
tmpresale.com
Sugar Land R&B Music Experience: Monica, Xscape, Tamar Braxton, & 112 at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land Dec 10, 2022 – presale code
A Sugar Land R&B Music Experience: Monica, Xscape, Tamar Braxton, & 112 pre-sale password is now available! For a short time during this pre-sale you will have a fantastic opportunity to order tickets before anyone else!!!. You might not get another chance to see Sugar Land R&B Music Experience: Monica,...
Comments / 0