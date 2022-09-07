ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX
mocomotive.com

Deputies Searching For Missing/Runaway Juvenile

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing / Runaway Juvenile. Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on September 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Samara, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A268624.
WILLIS, TX
kingwood.com

Upcoming Road Closure: Friday, September 16 through Monday, Sept

Upcoming Road Closure: Friday, September 16 through Monday, Septmeber 19th. Upcoming Road Closure, plan accordingly. From 9 p.m. on Friday, September 16th through 5 a.m. Monday, September 19th, Loop 494 will be CLOSED between FM 1485 E. (Where it crosses the railroad tracks) and FM 1485 (near Fish Tales restaurant) in New Caney.
NEW CANEY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Strong storm warning issued as system heads for Houston carrying possible damaging winds, half-inch hail

Forecasts of a relatively mild week of weather in Houston are likely to be defied Wednesday evening by a fast-moving system of storms coming in from north of the city. Space City Weather's Matt Lanza tweeted news of a band of storms "plowing southward" from north of town and warned his followers about a forthcoming period of "strong, gusty and perhaps damaging winds" backed by lightning and heavy downpours.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road

Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

Fort Bend County deputies looking for missing Katy teen

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Authorities are searching for a teenage girl in Katy who has been missing since Monday. Leila Skaini, 15, was last seen on Monday close to her home in the 6800 block of Gaston Road in Katy, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED

It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
MAGNOLIA, TX
SUGAR LAND, TX

